Primedia Outdoor and Johannesburg Road Agency keeping traffic lights on during outages

Primedia Outdoor has joined forces with the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) as part of its proactive Traffic Signals Back-up Power Initiative (TSBPI), a crucial undertaking aimed at ensuring the continuous operation of traffic signals at key intersections throughout Johannesburg during power outages and load shedding.

In a significant collaboration under this initiative, Primedia Outdoor has identified the intersection of Sandton Drive and Winnie Mandela Drive as a priority location for the implementation of a backup power solution. At this vital junction, Primedia Outdoor has installed a battery-powered billboard that provides an uninterrupted power supply directly to the traffic signals. This innovative solution guarantees the continued functionality of the traffic lights, even during periods of load-shedding or other power disruptions.

Primedia proudly announced its participation in bolstering Gauteng's traffic infrastructure through its involvement in the JRA's Traffic Signal Backup Power Initiative. This collaborative effort aligns Primedia with other forward-thinking private sector entities that have responded to the call to provide uninterrupted power to traffic signals at critical intersections across the city.

The JRA plays a vital role in keeping the city moving. Their focus areas encompass three key elements:

Traffic regulatory infrastructure



Road infrastructure



Stormwater infrastructure

However, a major challenge to traffic flow is the impact of load shedding and power outages. When traffic lights malfunction due to power cuts, intersections become congested and prone to accidents. This leads to confusion and hesitation among drivers, causing delays and bottlenecks. The combined effect of malfunctioning traffic lights and stop-and-go traffic disrupts the overall flow of traffic, coupled with reduced overall road safety.

Power outages have a significant impact on Johannesburg's traffic flow. Recognising this challenge, the JRA issued a call to action for private organisations to collaborate on solutions that could address this challenge. Primedia Outdoor stepped forward to participate in this initiative and contribute to addressing this challenge by identifying a solution to provide uninterrupted power to these traffic lights especially when there are power cuts. Blackouts and power outages trigger a surge in traffic congestion, significantly impacting travel times and overall road safety.

Primedia Outdoor’s innovative battery backup system

Recent traffic data highlights the significant impact of the Johannesburg Roads Agency Traffic Signals Back-up Power Initiative at the intersection of Sandton Drive and Winnie Mandela Drive. During peak hours, Winnie Mandela Drive accommodates approximately 8,600 vehicles per hour in both northbound and southbound directions, a figure that rises to around 8,800 vehicles per hour during the afternoon peak. Similarly, Sandton Drive experiences substantial traffic flow, with approximately 7,700 vehicles per hour eastbound and westbound during the morning peak, and around 7,200 vehicles per hour in the afternoon.

These substantial traffic volumes underscore the critical importance of ensuring a reliable and uninterrupted power supply to the traffic signals at this vital intersection. The collaborative effort between the JRA and Primedia to implement a back-up power solution directly addresses the need for effective traffic management and significantly enhances road safety for the thousands of commuters who rely on this junction daily. Primedia's innovative battery backup solution leverages its existing billboard infrastructure. The battery system powering the billboard can be redirected to provide backup power for the traffic lights at this intersection, ensuring the traffic lights remain operational 24/7 regardless of power outages or load shedding.

The economic impact of traffic congestion and accidents caused by power outages can also be significant. Businesses experience delays in deliveries and employee commutes, leading to lost productivity and revenue. Mr Bongumusa Makhathini, CEO of Primedia Out-of-Home shared: “We understand the importance of building sustainable solutions for the future. By partnering with organisations like the JRA to implement innovative projects like battery backup power for traffic lights, we're not just keeping the city moving, we're contributing to a greener future.

"This initiative reduces reliance on fossil fuels during outages and promotes a more efficient traffic flow, ultimately minimising environmental impact. This initiative is a tangible example of Primedia's commitment to finding creative solutions that not only benefit traffic flow and safety but also contribute to the overall well-being and resilience of our community."

A strategic partnership for a sustainable future

This project marks the beginning of a strategic partnership between the JRA and Primedia Outdoor. Both organisations are committed to finding solutions that make Johannesburg a better and more sustainable city. This collaboration demonstrates the power of public-private partnerships in tackling urban challenges and improving the lives of residents.

The JRA CEO, Mr Zweli Nyathi also shared: “The JRA is committed to building smarter cities and sustainable solutions for the future. It is our key mandate to find innovative solutions to improve traffic management. Traffic congestion not only frustrates residents but also impacts air quality. Partnering with Primedia on their battery backup power for traffic lights is a prime example of how collaboration can lead to positive outcomes. By working together, we can create a more efficient and sustainable urban environment for everyone.”

MMC for Transport in the City of Johannesburg, Cllr Kenny Kunene added: “Both Winnie Mandela Drive and Sandton Drive are critical transport nodes and commuter routes which see high volumes of traffic at peak times. Uninterrupted power supply to the traffic lights on this intersection will alleviate traffic congestion in the greater parts of Sandton saving time and money while improving the overall quality of life of the City’s residents.”

Executive Mayor for the City of Johannesburg, Cllr Dada Morera ended by saying: “This initiative is a testament to what we can achieve when the public and private sectors work together for the greater good of our city. Ensuring that key intersections like Winnie Mandela Drive and Sandton Drive remain operational during power outages is not only about traffic flow, it's about safeguarding the economic heartbeat of Johannesburg. As a city, we are committed to resilient infrastructure, service excellence, and putting our residents first. Projects like this bring us closer to the Smart City we are building Johannesburg to become."

Primedia Outdoor understands its responsibility extends beyond simply putting up advertising on billboards. The organisation has echoed its commitment to building a sustainable future for the cities in which it operates. Traffic congestion isn't just a daily annoyance; it's a major hurdle on the path to a sustainable future. By prioritising initiatives that reduce traffic congestion, we can create a future where our cities are cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable.

The JRA and Primedia Outdoor are committed to identifying additional key intersections throughout Johannesburg and implementing similar solutions. Looking ahead, Primedia Outdoor supports initiatives like smart traffic management and expanded public transport, contributing to a more liveable and sustainable future for Johannesburg's residents and businesses alike. This collaborative initiative has resulted in the powering of more than 113 traffic light intersections through the utilisation of the partners' reserve power during periods of power outages. This widespread collaboration underscores a collective commitment to minimising disruptions and maintaining the efficiency of Johannesburg's road network for all residents and commuters.

About Primedia Outdoor

Primedia Outdoor is a division of Primedia (Pty) Ltd and is a proud Level 1 B-BBEE contributor. Primedia Outdoor is currently the largest wholly South African-owned out-of-home advertising media specialist that guarantees outdoor exposure throughout South Africa and key markets in the Rest of Africa. With a presence throughout South Africa and key markets in the Rest of Africa, we offer over 18,000 advertising panels across South Africa and 4,000 panels across eight countries in the Rest of Africa. Our commitment to exceptional service and continuous innovation has established us as a trusted partner for top brands across various industries.

We offer a comprehensive suite of outdoor products, including Classic Billboards, Digital Billboards, Rank Advertising, Programmatic Digital Advertising and Street Furniture Advertising. With a deep understanding of the South African out-of-home landscape and a focus on delivering measurable results, Primedia Outdoor offers flexible coverage of the entire LSM/SEM spectrum, targeting cosmopolitan consumers in major urban areas through to those living in rural communities.

For any press-related queries, please email az.oc.roodtuoemirp@momazmoN.



