LG Electronics to launch e-commerce store in SA

LG Electronics South Africa is set to launch an e-commerce platform at the end of August. This strategic initiative not only marks a significant shift in LG Electronics South Africa’s business model, but also reinforces the company’s Life’s Good philosophy, bringing optimism and convenience straight to South African consumers.

The new online store will greant South Africans shoppers access to LG’s premium electronics and appliances. From OLED and QNED televisions to home appliances, monitors, and air conditioning units, customers will soon have LG’s entire range at their fingertips.

Jinkook Kang, subsidiary president at LG Electronics South Africa, shares their excitement: “Our e-commerce launch is more than just a new sales channel. It’s a testament to our belief that life’s goodness can be enhanced through technology and convenience. We are enhancing accessibility to our products, ensuring customers enjoy a seamless and delightful experience.”

The platform is designed with the customer journey in mind, featuring various payment methods, including a buy-now-pay-later zero-interest instalment option and credit options.

This flexibility aligns with LG’s mission to make premium technology accessible to all South Africans.

“We understand that investing in quality electronics is a significant decision,” Kang explains. “By offering flexible payment options and seamless returns, we are removing barriers and empowering our customers to embrace the good life that comes with LG technology.”

Besides flexible payments, the platform will offer seamless returns, ensuring customer satisfaction remains at the forefront of LG’s e-commerce venture.

“We are counting down the days to the end of August,” Kang concludes. “We can’t wait to welcome our customers to this new chapter in LG South Africa’s journey, where premium technology meets unparalleled convenience. At LG, we are not just saying ‘Life’s Good’ — we are making it better, one click at a time.”