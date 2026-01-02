SA Rugby initiates national forum to align coaching strategy

SA Rugby has announced it will create a national coaching forum to deepen and expand communication between national team coaches and franchise and provincial union coaching staffs.

Currently, coaching staffs liaise over the schedules of Players of National Interest (PONI), for whom SA Rugby already makes a salary contribution. President of SA Rugby Mark Alexander said the new forum would provide a formal structure to further enhance these relationships.

He confirmed that SA Rugby supports the Springbok coaching staff in assisting the Bulls and other teams that may request such collaboration, by providing a sounding board and exchanging ideas.

“We believe this kind of collaboration should be the norm in South African rugby,” said Alexander.

“The Springbok coaching staff and our member unions must work together, sharing ideas and expertise to strengthen the playing of the game across all levels. This process is well established in many progressive rugby nations, where collective delivery ensures both excellence and sustainability.”

Alexander added that a number of member unions had previously requested support from the Springbok coaching team to help address coaching gaps. The current support of the Bulls is therefore part of an established practice and is not intended to change their unique game plan or identity.

He emphasised that this initiative is not intended to impose a “Springbok way” of playing on all teams.

“Collaboration is about support and shared learning, not uniformity—it is about elevating standards while respecting the autonomy of each union,” he said.

Alexander confirmed that SA Rugby was looking to establish the coaching forum in the new year to formalise support and collaboration with members. This platform would bring together national team coaches and member unions to exchange best practices, align strategies and reinforce the ethos and values of South African rugby, he said.