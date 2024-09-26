Makro launches exclusive Jack Daniels Collection

Ahead of the release of this year’s festive liquor catalogue, Makro has launched its exclusive Jack Daniels Privé Single Barrel Select 2024 Collection.

Image supplied

The collection consists of three distinctive whiskeys that have been uniquely crafted for Makro customers, with the added personal touch of Makro spirits buyer Kristin Dry, following her visit to the Jack Daniels Distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee, earlier this year.

During the visit, Dry personally selected the taste profiles for this limited-edition collection, which has tasting notes comparable to malt whiskey, Irish whiskey, blended whiskey and bourbon.

Commenting on the local relevance of the collection, Dry says “South African consumers are primarily driven by brand familiarity. As a buyer, I love opportunities to partner with the distilleries of these leading brands, to develop unique exclusive blends for our customers. When Jack Daniels suggested this project, I couldn’t wait to meet with their distillery experts in Tennessee.”

Less than 1% of the whiskey produced by Jack Daniels receives the Single Barrel Select distinction, and so we are incredibly grateful that they invited Makro to partner in developing such a rare collection.

The barrels in which the whiskey matures typically come from the upper floors of the ageing house where they are exposed to higher changes in temperature, which result in the whiskeys having a deeper amber colour and more variable flavour.

This variability in flavour enabled Kristin and the Jack Daniels whiskey makers to curate the distinct taste profiles namely, ‘Flavourful and Balanced,’ ‘Sweet and Forward’ and ‘Full Bodied and Robust.’

Jack Daniels Privé Single Barrel Select 2024 collection is available in-store and online.