Retail FMCG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsLoeriesPendoringIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesDentsuStilesVolpesIncubetaTDMCBizcommunity.comNIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanyJockey South AfricaClockworkWine & RosesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

FMCG News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    News Retail FMCG

    Makro launches exclusive Jack Daniels Collection

    26 Sep 2024
    26 Sep 2024
    Ahead of the release of this year’s festive liquor catalogue, Makro has launched its exclusive Jack Daniels Privé Single Barrel Select 2024 Collection.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The collection consists of three distinctive whiskeys that have been uniquely crafted for Makro customers, with the added personal touch of Makro spirits buyer Kristin Dry, following her visit to the Jack Daniels Distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee, earlier this year.

    During the visit, Dry personally selected the taste profiles for this limited-edition collection, which has tasting notes comparable to malt whiskey, Irish whiskey, blended whiskey and bourbon.

    Commenting on the local relevance of the collection, Dry says “South African consumers are primarily driven by brand familiarity. As a buyer, I love opportunities to partner with the distilleries of these leading brands, to develop unique exclusive blends for our customers. When Jack Daniels suggested this project, I couldn’t wait to meet with their distillery experts in Tennessee.”

    Less than 1% of the whiskey produced by Jack Daniels receives the Single Barrel Select distinction, and so we are incredibly grateful that they invited Makro to partner in developing such a rare collection.

    The barrels in which the whiskey matures typically come from the upper floors of the ageing house where they are exposed to higher changes in temperature, which result in the whiskeys having a deeper amber colour and more variable flavour.

    This variability in flavour enabled Kristin and the Jack Daniels whiskey makers to curate the distinct taste profiles namely, ‘Flavourful and Balanced,’ ‘Sweet and Forward’ and ‘Full Bodied and Robust.’

    Jack Daniels Privé Single Barrel Select 2024 collection is available in-store and online.

    Read more: Massmart, Makro
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz