Paddington Station Inc. bags Grand Prix Agency of The Year

Paddington Station Inc. has scooped 11 awards at The Prism Awards 2024, including Best Small Agency of The Year for the second time, and the coveted new South African Grand Prix Agency of The Year Award.

Paddington Station Inc. has once again been recognised by its peers for its powerful campaigns in a climate where agency-client relationships are constantly under scrutiny, and brand reputation management and consumer engagement strategies are evolving rapidly.

Receiving the Grand Prix Agency of The Year Award at a gala event in Cape Town, Paul Reynell, Paddington Station Inc. founder and managing director said: “It’s an incredible honour to be recognised alongside Flow Communications and Tribeca PR, two agencies I greatly admire and respect. These awards are testament to the tremendous work done by all the teams involved.”

For the second consecutive year, Paddington Station Inc. was the most awarded agency in its category, clinching 11 Prism Awards across various sectors, including B2B products and services, event management, visual communication, property and construction, and food and beverage.

The agency also took home the prestigious Best Small Agency of the Year 2024 once more, while Reynell received a PR Leadership Award as well as an Honorary Award for his contribution as chief judge.

“Consumers have changed and so has the way we connect with them,” said Reynell. “We pride ourselves on understanding the key triggers that drive engagement, which allows us to craft powerful and effective campaigns that cut through the noise. But even that’s not enough anymore. As strategists, we must have the courage to think and explore, to get under the skin of a brand and into the mind of the consumer. We also need to be able to step outside the brief and know when to provide counsel – and when to hold back. Very little is as straightforward as it used to be.”

The agency recently joined the GlobalCom PR Network, becoming the only South African agency in this international alliance of 80 agencies that represent global brands and share data, research and best practice. The network allows Paddington Station Inc. to offer its clients global resources, tools and support, while remaining independent.

Reynell attributes Paddington Station Inc.'s remarkable success to its people, culture, and values. “We’re doing things differently and listening to what our audiences want and expect from us and the industry. Our agency has no one-size-fits-all attitude, and our conversations are real. Clearly, this resonates.” he said.

For more information on Paddington Station Inc. and its award-winning campaigns, visit Paddingtonstationpr.co.za and follow Paddington on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.



