Klipboard acquires Skynamo to unlock a new era of field sales

Klipboard, a global provider of vertical business management software, has completed the acquisition of Skynamo, a field sales platform used by manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors globally.

Sam Clarke, chief executive officer of Skynamo. Image supplied

The move strengthens Skynamo’s ability to support complex sales and operational environments for nearly 1,000 businesses every day across sub-Saharan Africa, the UK and the USA, while continuing to expand the platform that facilitates more than $70m in monthly order value and supports millions of customer interactions annually.

By joining Klipboard, Skynamo gains the backing of a global software group serving more than 55,000 enterprise and SMB customers worldwide.

The partnership enhances Skynamo’s ability to integrate more deeply with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and business management systems, creating a more connected technology ecosystem for the distributive industries.

Founded in 2012, Skynamo was built mobile-first to solve real-world field sales challenges. Over time, it has evolved into a comprehensive unified sales operations platform that connects field sales teams, customer ordering, real-time product and pricing data, financial visibility and sales intelligence in one cloud-based environment.

Sam Clarke, chief executive officer of Skynamo, says “Joining Klipboard marks an exciting next chapter for Skynamo and our customers. We’ve built a platform that unifies sales operations in industries where complexity is the norm. With Klipboard’s complementary solutions and global reach, we can extend that value even further — while continuing to invest in what makes Skynamo so effective.”

Ian Bendelow, chief executive officer of Klipboard, added “Skynamo’s unified sales operations platform is highly respected and widely adopted by manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors. This acquisition strengthens our position in Sub-Saharan Africa and internationally, and supports our strategy of investing in innovative, sector-focused solutions that help customers grow.”

Skynamo will continue operating under its established brand, with sustained investment in product development, innovation and customer support.