IAB Bookmarks Awards
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuMullen Lowe South AfricaUrban Brew StudiosMedia24OFM RadioeQvestTenacityPRIrvine PartnersBroad MediaAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingBizcommunity.comTBWADMASAPrimedia BroadcastingKantarEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise


IAB BOOKMARK AWARDS Content Feature

news | videos | galleries | www.thebookmarks.co.za | www.iabsa.net

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

#Bookmarks2024: The importance of awards in digital marketing, more than just a trophy

By Geneviéve Meiring
2 Aug 2024
2 Aug 2024
In our fast-paced world of digital marketing, where trends change as quickly as algorithms shift, how do we measure success? Enter industry awards — the unsung heroes of agency growth and team motivation. But there's more to these glittering trophies than superficial vanity.
Geneviéve Meiring, the operations director at Mark1, says there is more to industry awards than glittering trophies and superficial vanity (Image supplied)
Geneviéve Meiring, the operations director at Mark1, says there is more to industry awards than glittering trophies and superficial vanity (Image supplied)

The value of digital awards

  1. Boosting team morale

    2. Awards aren't just about the agency; they are about the people behind the pixels. They boost morale, spark pride and create a sense of shared achievement. Happy teams are the secret sauce to client satisfaction and awe-inspiring campaigns.

  2. Credibility in a click

    3. In a world where anyone can call themselves a 'digital guru', awards offer a stamp of credibility that's difficult to fake. It's like a shortcut to trust in an industry where trust is everything. Plus, you know it doesn't hurt to have a few shiny trophies in the meeting room when pitching to new clients.

  3. Beyond the bottom line

    4. At the end of the day, the real question is: how has our work positively impacted our clients? We all know that digital marketing isn't just about likes and shares; it's a powerful driver of business success and economic growth. That's why my favourite awards programmes celebrate results, sometimes even prioritising them over creativity.

  4. A new audience awaits

    5. Winning an award puts your agency in the spotlight. In a sea of digital agencies, your name rises to the top of the conversation. This increased visibility drives traffic to your site, attracts top talent and puts you on the radar of clients you've dreamed of working with.

  5. The ripple effect

    6. Award ceremonies like the IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards push both agencies and brands to think harder, innovate faster and deliver perfectly. Being a finalist or (*nostalgic heart-sigh*) winning an IAB South Africa Bookmark Award isn't just a pat on the back; it's about showing the industry what excellence looks like and daring others to match it. After all, if we're not pushing each other to be better, what are we even doing?

(Image supplied)
All the IAB 2024 Bookmark Awards' finalists

12 Jul 2024

A celebration of the creativity, innovation and hard work

So, are awards just about polishing the ego?

No way! (And if that's why you're trying to win them, you're doing it wrong.)

They are a celebration of the creativity, innovation and hard work that make digital marketing such an exciting field.

They're about recognising excellence, motivating teams, setting new standards and driving the entire industry forward.

Don't miss your chance to witness the best of the best, network with industry leaders and (fingers-crossed) even take home some hardware of your own.

2024 Bookmarks tickets - Don&#x2019;t miss out!
2024 Bookmarks tickets - Don’t miss out!

IAB South Africa  26 Jul 2024

The IAB South Africa 2024 Bookmark Awards is just around the corner.

Grab your tickets here and be part of the night that shapes the future of digital marketing in South Africa.

Read more: digital marketing, digital awards, Mark1, IAB Bookmark Awards
Share this article
NextOptions

About Geneviéve Meiring

Geneviéve Meiring is the operations director at Mark1, specialising in operational excellence, digital marketing strategy and leadership development. An accomplished operations executive with over 16 years of experience spanning various industries, including marketing, hospitality and mining she has worked for Australian, UK and sub-Saharan African companies she brings a global perspective to her work. Her digital marketing expertise includes campaign management, data analysis and process optimisation across multiple digital platforms.
Related" >

Related

Jaco Lintvelt says it's time to clear up the digital clutter. Source: Supplied.
Clearing the digital clutter: The importance of simplicity in marketing
 3 days
2024 Bookmarks tickets - Don&#x2019;t miss out!
IAB South Africa2024 Bookmarks tickets - Don’t miss out!
26 Jul 2024
(Image supplied) Off the back of Youth Month, the IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards has launched its Learner Jury Initiative
IAB SA Bookmark Awards launches Learner Jury initiative
17 Jul 2024
Bizcommunity is a finalist in the IAB Bookmark Awards in two categories
Bizcommunity: Finalist in 2 IAB Bookmark Awards categories
15 Jul 2024
(Image supplied)
All the IAB 2024 Bookmark Awards' finalists
12 Jul 2024
Wavemaker strengthens leadership team
WavemakerWavemaker strengthens leadership team
9 Jul 2024
Local media still going strong
Spark MediaLocal media still going strong
27 Jun 2024
Mbongo Junior Koyana, CEO at Oryx+Crake. Source: Supplied.
#YouthMonth: Oryx+Crake's Mbongo Junior Koyana discusses the link between freedom and creativity
 25 Jun 2024
More industry news

NextOptions
Let's do Biz