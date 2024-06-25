Bookmarks2024: The importance of awards in digital marketing, more than just a trophy

In our fast-paced world of digital marketing, where trends change as quickly as algorithms shift, how do we measure success? Enter industry awards — the unsung heroes of agency growth and team motivation. But there's more to these glittering trophies than superficial vanity.

Geneviéve Meiring, the operations director at Mark1, says there is more to industry awards than glittering trophies and superficial vanity (Image supplied)

The value of digital awards

Boosting team morale Awards aren't just about the agency; they are about the people behind the pixels. They boost morale, spark pride and create a sense of shared achievement. Happy teams are the secret sauce to client satisfaction and awe-inspiring campaigns. Credibility in a click In a world where anyone can call themselves a 'digital guru', awards offer a stamp of credibility that's difficult to fake. It's like a shortcut to trust in an industry where trust is everything. Plus, you know it doesn't hurt to have a few shiny trophies in the meeting room when pitching to new clients. Beyond the bottom line At the end of the day, the real question is: how has our work positively impacted our clients? We all know that digital marketing isn't just about likes and shares; it's a powerful driver of business success and economic growth. That's why my favourite awards programmes celebrate results, sometimes even prioritising them over creativity. A new audience awaits Winning an award puts your agency in the spotlight. In a sea of digital agencies, your name rises to the top of the conversation. This increased visibility drives traffic to your site, attracts top talent and puts you on the radar of clients you've dreamed of working with. The ripple effect Award ceremonies like the IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards push both agencies and brands to think harder, innovate faster and deliver perfectly. Being a finalist or (*nostalgic heart-sigh*) winning an IAB South Africa Bookmark Award isn't just a pat on the back; it's about showing the industry what excellence looks like and daring others to match it. After all, if we're not pushing each other to be better, what are we even doing?

A celebration of the creativity, innovation and hard work

So, are awards just about polishing the ego?

No way! (And if that's why you're trying to win them, you're doing it wrong.)

They are a celebration of the creativity, innovation and hard work that make digital marketing such an exciting field.

They're about recognising excellence, motivating teams, setting new standards and driving the entire industry forward.

