3 Insights from #Cannes2025 on the world of AI-powered advertising

The biggest change is in the strategy itself. A recent report from Forrester found that over 60% of U.S. ad agencies are already using generative AI in some part of their process.

That number is likely even higher if you count pilot programmes and informal experiments.

AI now helps write early versions of briefs, generate moodboards, analyse performance data, and test out campaign concepts before a human team gets involved.

This has two immediate effects:

Strategy becomes more circular than linear. Instead of a big idea locked in early, teams now work in loops: Testing, learning, and refining ideas with AI support as they go. The strategist is less a brief writer and more of a curator of continuous creative evolution.

The insight gap is shrinking. What used to take weeks of market research or qualitative interviews can now be modelled through behaviour simulations and natural language data pulled from forums, social posts, and consumer reviews. The strategist’s role shifts from discovering the insight to deciding which of the many AI-surfaced insights to act on.

In the next three to five years, we’re likely to see a new kind of role emerge in creative departments: the Creative Intelligence Officer.

This person will combine the instincts of a planner, the agility of a data analyst, and the storytelling sensibility of a creative director.

They will be responsible for training and fine-tuning AI models to reflect the tone, nuance, and cultural edge of their brand.

This role will become increasingly critical as brands begin building their own proprietary “brand language models” that capture their unique voice and identity.

We’re already seeing major agencies develop internal LLMs trained exclusively on their past work and proprietary brand data.