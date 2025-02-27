AI and hip hop converge in Sherina Florence's promotional album for The One Show

Sherina Florence, a prominent independent ECD and AI-focused futurist serving on the inaugural One Show Creative Use of AI jury, has produced a hip-hop album composed entirely of famous ad taglines, along with videos to promote the global award show’s final deadline on 28 February 2025.

A preview of the full album can be heard on HyperFollow, and will be available on Spotify, Apple Music and iTunes.

AI category

The project brief was to use AI to create a LinkedIn reminder that promotes The One Show final deadline and the first-of-its-kind Ai awards category.

Florence, who also heads The One Club’s ONE School UK free portfolio programme for Black creatives and sits on the club’s International Board of Directors, decided to create a full album under the name Pencil Pusher, and entitled the 13-track album Dead Lines.

The title-track teaser video focuses on the show’s final deadline, while the two-minute “Rising Ambition” video celebrates both Black culture and The One Show legacy by featuring a cavalcade of winning ads through the years.

Each track release moves us closer to the Spotify album release on the entry deadline date of 28 February. A preview of the full album can be heard on HyperFollow, and will be available on Spotify, Apple Music and iTunes.

Creativity

“I thought I’d channel my creativity into something for the culture,” said Florence. “I asked myself, what better way to approach assignments during outlawed diversity than by remixing advertising itself—taking taglines we all know and love, and turning them into anthems with AI tools. It became a celebration of both culture and craft.”

She added that the work showed the power in being able to go from creative spark of idea to fully actualised campaign in such a short time. “This demonstrates the accelerating power of AI for all stages of creative development. I’m honored to participate in the first AI award jury, and truly grateful to The One Club for Creativity.”

Finalists will be announced in April 2025, with Gold, Silver and Bronze Pencil and Merit winners announced during Creative Week 2025, taking place 12-16 May in New York.

Agencies, brands, production companies and individuals responsible for winning work are included in The One Show Creative Rankings, as well as The One Club’s Global Creative Rankings, which combine points for winning work in The One Show, ADC Annual Awards, Type Directors Club TDC competition, Art Directors Club of Europe (ADCE) Awards, and ONE Asia Creative Awards. Winners are ranked globally, regionally and by country.