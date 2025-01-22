2025 Samro Music Business Publisher Training Programme opens with an expanded intake

The second Samro Music Business Publisher Training Programme is officially open for applications. This year the intake has been expanded from 30 to 50, focusing on women.

(Image supplied)

The programme will select Samro’s eligible publisher members and participants nationwide. It will be conducted online, ensuring broad accessibility and a significant impact.

Female members encouraged to apply

To address gender disparities in the music industry, Samro strongly encourages its female members to apply.

Research conducted by Samro in 2021, Women’s Rights and Representation in the South African Music Sector, indicated that women have historically been underrepresented in similar opportunities, and this programme aims to foster greater inclusivity and diversity within the sector.

“The Music Business Lab Training Programme offers Samro the opportunity to cement its promise to elevate women's voices in music entrepreneurship and publishing,” says Lesego Maforah, Samro CSI manager.

“The programme is open to all, and Samro hopes its members will join it on this uplifting, educational and empowering journey.

“Samro recognises that greater gender representation can create a more equitable and innovative industry for all.”

About the programme

Presented in collaboration with the Music Business Lab (MBL) and certified by the University of Pretoria, the initiative is open to all Full and Associate Samro members operating as emergent and aspirant publishers.

Applications will open on 20 January 2025.

Applications for the programme close on 15 February 2025 and Samro members who meet the criteria are encouraged to apply.

To apply, you need to be a Full or Associate member who is a music entrepreneur in the recording industry with one to three years of experience running a recorded music business/record label, an independent publisher working with at least one artist, or a self-published artist with previously released music on digital platforms.

The Music Business Lab Publishing Training is set to commence in March 2025.

The six-week programme is designed to provide in-depth knowledge and practical tools in music publishing, revenue generation, product innovation, and entrepreneurship, empowering participants to achieve sustainable growth in the South African music industry.

Focusing on career advancement and industry-specific training, the programme offers targeted support to help participants unlock their full potential.

Empower music entrepreneurs

The Music Business Lab continues to provide dedicated support for the growth of Africa’s music industry.

This specialised programme empowers emerging publishers and music industry entrepreneurs through certified training, incubation, and professional development programmes.

An innovation by industry experts Ninel Musson (Vth Season) and Beth Arendse (SA Creative Industries Incubator), the programme equips participants with essential insights into revenue growth, product development, and entrepreneurial skills.

Reflecting on the programme’s inception, Ninel Musson, founder of Music Business Lab, remarks, "Our vision for this programme was to empower music entrepreneurs with the knowledge, and networks they need to grow in the industry.

“We hope that everyone participating in this initiative feels equipped and inspired to make a meaningful impact in their careers and a positive imprint on the music industry in Africa.”

Late applications will not be accepted. For more information, contact csi@samro.org.za.