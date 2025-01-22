Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

2025 Trends | View newsletter1, newsletter2 | Previous years 2023 1st newsletter | 2023 2nd newsletter | 2022 1st newsletter | 2022 2nd newsletter | 2021 | 2020 | 2019 | eBooks: 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010 & 2009

Marketing & Media trends

Industry trends

BizTrends Sponsors

Headline Sponsor


Digital, Marketing, Media


Advertising


Retail


ICT


Finance, Entrepreneurship


Energy & Mining


Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs
    Marketing Trends sponsored by

    #BizTrends2025: Vodacom’s Andisa Ntsubane – The anatomy of winning brands in 2025

    By Andisa Ntsubane
    22 Jan 2025
    22 Jan 2025
    As we navigate the complexities of 2025, winning brands will evolve to meet emerging challenges and opportunities.
    Andisa Ntsubane, Vodacom managing executive: brand, marketing and communication gives five strategies that will allow brands to be the winning brands of 2025 (Image supplied)
    Andisa Ntsubane, Vodacom managing executive: brand, marketing and communication gives five strategies that will allow brands to be the winning brands of 2025 (Image supplied)

    The following key strategies will distinguish the leading brands of this year:

    1. Leadership brands taking distinctive stances on issues

      2. In an era marked by multifaceted global and local issues, consumers increasingly expect brands to embody their purpose through concrete actions.

      Winning brands will align their strategies with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), leveraging purpose-driven narratives and partnerships to drive meaningful societal impact.

      Tackling systemic challenges and building “citizen-led” brands will see a new era of brand differentiation.

    2. Turning brand into demand

      3. Brand to demand is an audience-focused full-funnel approach to marketing typically used in B2B marketing.

      It emphasises the idea that brand awareness leads to demand generation by ensuring close alignment between marketing initiatives with the buyer journey.

      2025 will see this approach being applied and accelerated by B2C brands leveraging an understanding of customer journeys and media consumption patterns to develop integrated marketing and communications strategies (ATL media, digital marketing, proposition PR, BTL and activations), customer experience enhancements and go-to-market plans that drive business and brand outcomes.

    3. Harnessing next-generation technologies

      4. 2025 will see accelerated piloting and further adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies transforming marketing landscapes.

      New tech will be used for hyper-personalised advertising, predictive analytics, and enhanced customer experiences.

      This integration will drive creative breakthroughs but can also improve operational efficiency across the value chain.

    4. Elevating storytelling through influencers and authentic content

      5. In 2025, authentic storytelling is paramount to engagement.

      Brands will increasingly collaborate with influencers and creators to produce content that resonates through humour, empathy and reliability.

      Brands that foster genuine connections, and embrace video as a strategic tool, create more powerful long-form content that will drive affinity and demand.

    5. Prioritising effectiveness, measurement, and impact

      6. As marketing's role in driving business growth becomes more pronounced, brands will place greater emphasis on metrics such as Return on Investment (ROI), attribution modelling, commerciality and lower funnel marketing.

      Leveraging technologies that connect marketing activities to tangible business outcomes enables brands to refine strategies and demonstrate value.

      This data-driven approach ensures that marketing efforts are not only creative but also commercially effective.

      Sir Ken Robinson once said, “Creativity is the art of original ideas that have value”.

    2025 is the year in which leading brands will embrace an evolving suite of innovative marketing levers to deliver emotional, functional and commercial value.

    Read more: trends, marketing, storytelling, digital marketing, creativity, BTL, Vodacom, personalisation, Andisa Ntsubane, influencers, B2B marketing, B2C marketing, next-generation technologies, Sustainable Development Goals, customer experiences, activations, CX, #BizTrends2025
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Andisa Ntsubane

    Vodacom Group’s managing executive: brand, marketing and communication, Andisa Ntsubane was recently named jury president for the Cannes 2025 Lions Scholarship jury. In 2024 he represented South Africa as the jury president for the Creative B2B jury.

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz