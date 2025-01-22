Marketing & Media PR & Communications
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

DStv Media SalesAFDAIMC ConferenceTrend GroupOnPoint PRHoward AudioMediamarkSunshinegunHavas JohannesburgBroad MediaIgnition GroupMachine_AAA School of AdvertisingDentsuQuickEasy SoftwareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Nedbank selects DNA Brand Architects as PR partner

    22 Jan 2025
    22 Jan 2025
    DNA Brand Architects has been appointed by Nedbank as its new consumer public relations (PR) agency following a multi-agency pitching process.
    DNA Brand Architects has been chosen as a PR partner to Nedbank. Source: Supplied.
    DNA Brand Architects has been chosen as a PR partner to Nedbank. Source: Supplied.

    According to Nedbank, the partnership reflects its focus on effective communication and meaningful engagement with South African consumers, as well as its commitment to supporting black economic empowerment through collaborative supplier relationships.

    DNA Brand Architects describes itself as a 100% black-owned agency with extensive expertise and a proven track record of delivering innovative, consumer-driven campaigns. Recognised with four consecutive PRISM Agency of the Year titles and named South Africa’s Most Admired PR Agency for three years.

    "We were seeking a partner that could not only understand our strategic goals but also connect authentically with our diverse client base," explained Khensani Nobanda, group executive of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Nedbank. "DNA stood out for their bold ideas, exceptional media relationships, and proven success in delivering results for some of South Africa’s most iconic brands. Their values and capabilities align perfectly with what we are looking for in a consumer PR agency. We are also proud to collaborate with a 100% black-owned agency, furthering our commitment to empowerment and transformation."

    According to Nobanda, Nedbank’s search for a PR partner focused on finding an agency with a clear understanding of the South African consumer landscape and the proven ability to deliver integrated campaigns that captivate consumers. DNA’s expertise in media relations, influencer marketing, and experiential brand activations – coupled with their ability to leverage cultural insights to achieve results – was a decisive factor in its selection.

    Sylvester Chauke, CEO of DNA Brand Architects added: "Nedbank is an exceptional brand known for its excellence and innovation".

    Given our expertise in crafting campaigns that resonate deeply with audiences, we look forward to further strengthening Nedbank’s good connections with its existing and prospective clients and showcasing its continued relevance in an ever-changing market. We look forward to collaborating with the dynamic Nedbank team as we work together to deliver remarkable results that inspire and empower."

    Read more: Nedbank, contract, partner, Khensani Nobanda, DNA Brand Architects, PR
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz