Nedbank selects DNA Brand Architects as PR partner

DNA Brand Architects has been appointed by Nedbank as its new consumer public relations (PR) agency following a multi-agency pitching process.

DNA Brand Architects has been chosen as a PR partner to Nedbank. Source: Supplied.

According to Nedbank, the partnership reflects its focus on effective communication and meaningful engagement with South African consumers, as well as its commitment to supporting black economic empowerment through collaborative supplier relationships.

DNA Brand Architects describes itself as a 100% black-owned agency with extensive expertise and a proven track record of delivering innovative, consumer-driven campaigns. Recognised with four consecutive PRISM Agency of the Year titles and named South Africa’s Most Admired PR Agency for three years.

"We were seeking a partner that could not only understand our strategic goals but also connect authentically with our diverse client base," explained Khensani Nobanda, group executive of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Nedbank. "DNA stood out for their bold ideas, exceptional media relationships, and proven success in delivering results for some of South Africa’s most iconic brands. Their values and capabilities align perfectly with what we are looking for in a consumer PR agency. We are also proud to collaborate with a 100% black-owned agency, furthering our commitment to empowerment and transformation."

According to Nobanda, Nedbank’s search for a PR partner focused on finding an agency with a clear understanding of the South African consumer landscape and the proven ability to deliver integrated campaigns that captivate consumers. DNA’s expertise in media relations, influencer marketing, and experiential brand activations – coupled with their ability to leverage cultural insights to achieve results – was a decisive factor in its selection.

Sylvester Chauke, CEO of DNA Brand Architects added: "Nedbank is an exceptional brand known for its excellence and innovation".

Given our expertise in crafting campaigns that resonate deeply with audiences, we look forward to further strengthening Nedbank’s good connections with its existing and prospective clients and showcasing its continued relevance in an ever-changing market. We look forward to collaborating with the dynamic Nedbank team as we work together to deliver remarkable results that inspire and empower."