Retail E-commerce
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

LGVolpesQuickEasy SoftwareLulaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    1 in 3 South Africans use Temu: survey reveals insights into consumer behavior

    22 Jan 2025
    22 Jan 2025
    Following one year after its arrival in South Africa, Temu has quickly gained popularity among consumers, with 1 in 3 South African respondents having used the platform and nearly 40% becoming active monthly users, according to a recent survey conducted by News24 with Temu’s support.
    Photo by Markus Winkler via
    Photo by Markus Winkler via www.pexels.com

    The survey, which polled 1,700 consumers, explored Temu’s growing popularity, the savings it provides, and its role in improving access to affordable, high-quality products.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    A platform built on affordability and trust

    Temu has cemented itself as a smart choice for shoppers. Among its users, 81% recognise the platform for its affordability, and 46% estimate they save over half of their shopping budget when using Temu.

    The survey also found that 77% of Temu shoppers would recommend the platform to friends and family, reflecting a high level of consumer satisfaction and loyalty.

    “We are incredibly grateful for the trust and support from our consumers in South Africa, a vibrant and dynamic market,” said a Temu spokesperson.

    “As we celebrate our first anniversary here, we remain committed to offering unbeatable prices on quality products and refining our services to enhance the shopping experience.”

    Delivering a better quality of life

    Temu’s range of products has helped consumers access quality goods at affordable prices, with electronics and appliances (41%), home décor and furnishings (37%), kitchenware (32%), and jewelry (31%) among the most popular categories.

    The survey also highlighted consumers’ growing familiarity with Temu’s premium offerings, with 45% recognising its inclusion of high-end products at competitive prices.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    E-commerce’s expanding role in South Africa

    Online shopping continues to grow across South Africa, with 64% of respondents indicating they shop online more frequently than a year ago.

    The top drivers include convenience (72%), the ability to compare prices (56%), flexible shopping hours (53%), and access to a wider range of products (51%).

    For 65% of South African respondents, price remains the deciding factor when making purchases. Nearly 81% believe that a factory-direct model, like Temu’s, provides access to high-quality products at significantly lower prices.

    Temu’s innovative direct-from-factory approach has not only reshaped how South Africans shop but also empowered them to save more while improving their quality of life.

    Read more: online shopping, consumer behaviour, News24, Temu
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz