1 in 3 South Africans use Temu: survey reveals insights into consumer behavior

Following one year after its arrival in South Africa, Temu has quickly gained popularity among consumers, with 1 in 3 South African respondents having used the platform and nearly 40% becoming active monthly users, according to a recent survey conducted by News24 with Temu’s support.

Photo by Markus Winkler via www.pexels.com

The survey, which polled 1,700 consumers, explored Temu’s growing popularity, the savings it provides, and its role in improving access to affordable, high-quality products.

Image supplied

A platform built on affordability and trust

Temu has cemented itself as a smart choice for shoppers. Among its users, 81% recognise the platform for its affordability, and 46% estimate they save over half of their shopping budget when using Temu.

The survey also found that 77% of Temu shoppers would recommend the platform to friends and family, reflecting a high level of consumer satisfaction and loyalty.

“We are incredibly grateful for the trust and support from our consumers in South Africa, a vibrant and dynamic market,” said a Temu spokesperson.

“As we celebrate our first anniversary here, we remain committed to offering unbeatable prices on quality products and refining our services to enhance the shopping experience.”

Delivering a better quality of life

Temu’s range of products has helped consumers access quality goods at affordable prices, with electronics and appliances (41%), home décor and furnishings (37%), kitchenware (32%), and jewelry (31%) among the most popular categories.

The survey also highlighted consumers’ growing familiarity with Temu’s premium offerings, with 45% recognising its inclusion of high-end products at competitive prices.

Image supplied

E-commerce’s expanding role in South Africa

Online shopping continues to grow across South Africa, with 64% of respondents indicating they shop online more frequently than a year ago.

The top drivers include convenience (72%), the ability to compare prices (56%), flexible shopping hours (53%), and access to a wider range of products (51%).

For 65% of South African respondents, price remains the deciding factor when making purchases. Nearly 81% believe that a factory-direct model, like Temu’s, provides access to high-quality products at significantly lower prices.

Temu’s innovative direct-from-factory approach has not only reshaped how South Africans shop but also empowered them to save more while improving their quality of life.