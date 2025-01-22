Subscribe & Follow
1 in 3 South Africans use Temu: survey reveals insights into consumer behavior
The survey, which polled 1,700 consumers, explored Temu’s growing popularity, the savings it provides, and its role in improving access to affordable, high-quality products.
A platform built on affordability and trust
Temu has cemented itself as a smart choice for shoppers. Among its users, 81% recognise the platform for its affordability, and 46% estimate they save over half of their shopping budget when using Temu.
The survey also found that 77% of Temu shoppers would recommend the platform to friends and family, reflecting a high level of consumer satisfaction and loyalty.
“We are incredibly grateful for the trust and support from our consumers in South Africa, a vibrant and dynamic market,” said a Temu spokesperson.
“As we celebrate our first anniversary here, we remain committed to offering unbeatable prices on quality products and refining our services to enhance the shopping experience.”
Delivering a better quality of life
Temu’s range of products has helped consumers access quality goods at affordable prices, with electronics and appliances (41%), home décor and furnishings (37%), kitchenware (32%), and jewelry (31%) among the most popular categories.
The survey also highlighted consumers’ growing familiarity with Temu’s premium offerings, with 45% recognising its inclusion of high-end products at competitive prices.
E-commerce’s expanding role in South Africa
Online shopping continues to grow across South Africa, with 64% of respondents indicating they shop online more frequently than a year ago.
The top drivers include convenience (72%), the ability to compare prices (56%), flexible shopping hours (53%), and access to a wider range of products (51%).
For 65% of South African respondents, price remains the deciding factor when making purchases. Nearly 81% believe that a factory-direct model, like Temu’s, provides access to high-quality products at significantly lower prices.
Temu’s innovative direct-from-factory approach has not only reshaped how South Africans shop but also empowered them to save more while improving their quality of life.