Spar and Bata join forces in the Start Like No Other campaign

Spar and Bata have joined forces this year to address the issue that millions of South African children walk to school barefoot in the Start Like No Other campaign.

The physical and emotional discomfort of going barefoot often deter children from enjoying their time in the classroom or on the playground. It limits their participation in sports, play, and other activities essential for holistic development.

Over time, these challenges can lead to disengagement from school, reducing their chances of a brighter future.

By offering 500,000 pairs of Bata foundation phase school shoes for just R70 – available to customers who spend R350 or more and swipe their Spar Rewards card – the initiative aims to provide children with the tools they need to thrive.

The campaign runs until 23 February 2025 at participating stores nationwide and the school shoes are available in unisex sizes 12, 13, 1, 2 and 3 and combine durability, comfort, and style.

“Proper shoes don’t just make the walk to school easier; they instil a sense of pride and belonging, empowering children to participate confidently in classroom learning, sports, and social activities. Through this campaign, we’re giving South Africa’s learners more than just shoes – we’re offering a renewed sense of dignity and opportunity”, says Mpudi Maubane, PR, communications, and sponsorship manager at The Spar Group.

“We understand that January, with all its back-to-school expenses, can be a challenging time for families,” says Maubane.

“That’s why we’re committed to easing the financial burden while ensuring children have access to quality school shoes. We encourage shoppers to visit Spar to stock up on back-to-school, lunchbox, or any other essentials and take advantage of the Bata school shoes offer for just R70.”

“Parents who don’t need shoes for their own children can pay it forward by purchasing shoes for a child in need, with the aim of giving as many children as possible a start like no other. The Spar Group has already donated hundreds of pairs of shoes to children in need this season, and more will be donated over the duration of the campaign,” explains Maubane.

“Our annual collaboration with Bata highlights Spar’s commitment to offering more than just value – it’s about making a tangible difference in communities. Proper school shoes not only make walking to school more manageable but also enhance children’s confidence and allow them to fully participate in classroom activities and sports”.

Research conducted by Stellenbosch University emphasises the long-term impact of well-fitted shoes. Children wearing improper footwear are at risk of developing foot abnormalities and musculoskeletal problems later in life. Ensuring access to durable, well-fitting shoes supports their physical and emotional well-being.

“Every pair of shoes represents more than comfort and confidence – it carries the promise of better things,” concludes Maubane.

“By offering affordable Bata school shoes, we hope to empower vulnerable children in the communities that we serve to step confidently into a brighter future.”.