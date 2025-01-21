Checkers launches vegan Marula-flavoured liqueur

Checkers LiquorShop has launched a vegan-friendly Marula-flavoured liqueur under its popular African Dew private label, to cater for customers who live a plant-based lifestyle.

The 100% plant-based liqueur is also gluten- and nut free and the cream liqueur range include strawberry, chocolate, coffee, condensed milk and marula-flavours.

The cream liqueur range is available nationwide exclusively from Checkers LiquorShop stores and on Sixty60.