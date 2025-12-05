Retailers prepare for promising holiday spending in South Africa

South Africa's retail sector has spent more than a decade navigating relentless macroeconomic headwinds: low growth, high unemployment, elevated interest rates and inflation, and a stubborn electricity crisis.

These pressures have strained household budgets and driven cautious spending. Yet, the latest data suggests a welcome shift – and importantly just ahead of the holiday season.

Could 2025's peak trading period finally give retailers something to celebrate?

South Africa's inflation rate is expected to average 3.2% in 2025 – the lowest since 2006 and a notable improvement from 4.4% in 2024. That easing has boosted purchasing power and created room for rate cuts, with the prime rate now 10.25% – a full percentage point lower year-on-year. The result: lower borrowing costs and rising consumer confidence heading into the holidays.

And the rand, nearly 9% stronger since the start of the year, is helping contain fuel and imported product prices – offering retailers a chance to sharpen promotions and pricing.

This new-found positivity paid off over the Black Friday weekend, according to payment platform Peach Payments. The platform recorded 80% more transactions than Black Friday 2024, and spending is expected to reach between R145 and R153bn – a 5–10% increase on last year’s spend.

Still, optimism is tempered by slower income growth and high debt levels. Consumer sentiment remains fragile:

73% of South Africans expect to spend the same or less over the holiday period (NielsenIQ).



The FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index slipped to -13 in Q3 2025.



Household debt to income has risen to around 70%, the highest since 2017 (DebtBusters).

Karen Keylock, national retail manager for Retail Services at Nedbank Commercial Banking, says that by keeping a close eye on global and local research and crunching its own numbers, the bank has identified several opportunities and trends that retailers should capitalise on as they navigate this peak shopping season and beyond to 2026.

Trends to take note of right now

Consumers are buying with intention. Nielsen IQ reports that 69% of shoppers choose items they will genuinely use, signalling that South Africans are still celebrating but becoming more selective in their holiday spending.

South African shoppers don't follow a single path when making buying decisions. They research online, compare prices on mobile, and purchase in-store. The 2024 South African Customer Experience Report notes that 57% of shoppers now begin online discovery before buying in-store.

Speed has become a differentiator. Almost three-quarters of South African shoppers say fast and reliable delivery helps reduce holiday season stress, according to research commissioned by Amazon. As a result, optimising inventory processes rose 9 percentage points year on year as the leading route to boosting profitable online orders.

Flexible payment tools have become a conversion weapon for retailers. For example, PayJustNow processed R65.3m over the 2024 Black Friday weekend – a 103% year-on-year increase. This is expected to continue, particularly as it appeals to younger shoppers and those without traditional credit, both online and in-store.