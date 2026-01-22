The future of CX: Why trust and empathy will drive consumer loyalty

2025 brought a new level of intensity to customer experience (CX) and consumer behaviour. In 2025, AI went mainstream, but customers stayed stubbornly human.

Liezel Jonkheid, Director and Founder of the Consumer Psychology Lab. Image supplied

They didn’t reward brands for deploying technology - they rewarded brands for solving their problems quickly, fairly, and with empathy.

As satisfaction measures softened in multiple markets, the lesson became clear: the next era of CX won’t be won by automation and technology alone. It will be won by trust, journey continuity, and disciplined “human + tech” design that improves outcomes that customers can feel.

Here’s the Consumer Psychology Lab’s observations of what emerged over the last year on the consumer behaviour front:

1. Convenience is the new standard

Consumers now expect speed and seamless service as the norm, not the exception. E-commerce players like Checkers Sixty60 are setting the benchmark for delivery standards, much like Amazon did in the US. Brands that combine fast delivery with flexible, no-nonsense returns are winning the race for consumer loyalty.

2. The expectation gap is real

Consumers are less forgiving of organisations stuck with outdated, legacy systems. New players - especially digitally savvy and customer centric entrants like challenger banks - are capitalising on this by connecting the dots and creating personalised experiences.

Technology is no longer just for Gen Z - every generation now expects instant access to content, services, and solutions.

3. AI in customer service: Efficiency vs. trust

AI may have made service faster, but often at the cost of human connection. While AI offers efficiency on some level, it hasn’t yet built the confidence and trust consumers crave in brands to resolve problems effectively. Many consumers struggle to resolve complex issues without speaking to a person.

The 2026 Qualtrics Customer Experience Trends Report, based on a survey of 20,000 consumers from 14 countries and across 18 industries framed it best - while overall consumer comfort with AI has substantially improved, it reported, nearly one in five consumers said using AI for customer support did not provide any benefit at all - a failure rate four times higher than other AI applications.

The key issue - companies are so far using AI to solve their own problems (high customer service costs, for example) instead of their customers’ problems. Forrester points out in its CX predictions for 2026 that three in 10 firms will harm their total-experience growth with frustrating AI self-service.

4. Trust Is central

Trust has never been more important - particularly in South Africa. Sophisticated scams leveraging trusted brands are making consumers wary. Banks, mobile providers, and insurers must work harder to prove authenticity and safeguard relationships as they have been most targeted by fraudsters.

5. Personalisation drives loyalty

Generic service no longer cuts it. Personalisation is key to building emotional connections and trust. Consumers want to feel seen, understood, and valued - and will reward brands that deliver this consistently.

But it comes with a qualifier - customers want personalisation, but not at the cost of privacy or feeling manipulated. Brands need to strike the balance between trusted personalisation versus creepy personalisation – allow customers to retain control over their data and disclosures and make this personalisation part of the experience.

6. Voice is making a comeback

After years of self-service and chat-first experiences, voice is resurging as a preferred engagement channel. Maik Hummel, principal AI Evangelist at Parloa, predicted for 2025:

"Even younger consumers, who have leaned on chat or self-service portals, are returning to voice in greater numbers."

AI helps understand customer needs and pain points, but survey fatigue is at an all-time high, making authentic voice (human) interactions increasingly valuable. Forrester also calls out the “metric obsession” with automated surveys as a trap: reporting without meaning won’t tell you what to solve or why it matters.

7. Loyalty goes beyond rewards

Transactional loyalty is no longer enough. Measure what customers feel, not only what you sell/offer. Today, consumers want to feel genuinely heard. Brands that succeed in acknowledging and acting on customer feedback will build the strongest connections.

8. Resilience is essential

South Africans have adapted to disruptions like power outages, but new challenges, such as water shortages, remain. Businesses and individuals alike are investing in resilience, ensuring continuity despite ongoing obstacles, but this affects disposable income and emotional tolerance. Understand the impact of this on consumer behaviour as people grapple with uncertainty, dwindling consumer confidence, instability and seriously constrained spending.

9. Priorities are shifting

Consumers increasingly value experiences, community, and self-development. Travel and leisure now reflect more inclusive lifestyles, such as the rise in pet-friendly accommodations and family-focused activities.

2025 has shown that CX is no longer just about service and tech stacks - it’s about connection, trust, and responsiveness. Brands that embrace personalisation, rebuild authentic human engagement, and prioritise consumer needs will not just survive - they will thrive.