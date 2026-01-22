SA's top beauty professionals honoured at 2025 Sorbet Stars Citizen Awards

The 2025 Sorbet Stars Citizen Awards, held recently in KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape, and Gauteng, celebrated South Africa’s top beauty professionals, recognising their dedication, talent, and exceptional service — and honouring those who bring Sorbet’s purpose of touching lives and delivering outstanding guest experiences to life every day.

L to R: Linda Sinclair, Head of Beauty and Wellness Investments at Clicks Group, Dorreen Manganyi, Sorbet Stars Citizen Long Service Award winner and Brenda Schneiderman, Sorbet Franchise Development Manager. image by Strike a Pose Studios

This year’s Awards recognised outstanding achievements across several categories, including but not limited to:

Long Service – recognising uninterrupted service for 10 to 15 years.



– recognising uninterrupted service for 10 to 15 years. Training – acknowledging excellence and skills.



– acknowledging excellence and skills. Soul of Sorbet – honouring exceptional teamwork, empathy, servant leadership, and passionate service.



– honouring exceptional teamwork, empathy, servant leadership, and passionate service. Millionaires Club – celebrating high-performing Citizens.



– celebrating high-performing Citizens. Top Performing Citizens – recognising exceptional technical skills and customer service excellence of the top barbers, hair stylists, hairdressers, nail technicians, therapists, and hybrids.

“Our Citizens are the heartbeat of Sorbet, and the awards are testament that our success is built on people. Each Citizen plays a vital role in helping us deliver an exceptional guest experience, one guest at a time,” said Linda Sinclair, head of Beauty and Wellness Investments at Clicks Group.

“Their commitment to service excellence, professionalism, and skilled expertise continues to set us apart after two decades in business. As we reflect on this milestone year, we also remain deeply focused on ongoing education and training.

“Ensuring our Citizens are equipped with the skills they need — and continue to grow those skills — is essential to maintaining the exceptional service our guests know and love. These awards celebrated not only outstanding performance but a 20-year legacy of excellence, empowerment, and a people-first culture.”

One of the shining examples of this commitment is Dorreen Manganyi from Sorbet Salon in Fourways Mall. “I’m deeply honoured to have received the Long Service Award,” she said. “The past 15 years with Sorbet have been a journey of growth and hard work, filled with learning, connection, and meaningful experiences. Being recognised in this way makes all of it feel worthwhile. Sorbet feels like home, and it’s a privilege to be part of a brand that genuinely celebrates its people.”

Manganyi was one of a hundred Citizens recognised around the country, showcasing the loyalty and commitment of Sorbet’s team and reinforcing its status as an employer of choice in South Africa’s professional beauty and grooming industry.

Sorbet is deeply committed to training and empowering its staff. Through Sorbet Academy, which offers accredited courses in beauty, grooming, and hair care, and the SEW (Sorbet Empowering Wo+Men) Foundation, the brand invests in its people’s futures.

The Academy provides hands-on training, mentorship, and career opportunities, while SEW offers bursaries to individuals seeking careers as barbers, stylists, beauty therapists, or nail technicians.

Since opening its first store in 2005, Sorbet has grown from a single salon to a network of over 206 stores nationwide across four formats — Sorbet Salon, Sorbet Hairbar, Sorbet Salon & Hairbar, and Sorbet MAN.