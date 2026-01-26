Sorbet and Bidvest Bank empower woman to franchise ownership

Long-standing Sorbet Citizen, Zelma Matinise officially takes ownership of her own franchise at Sorbet Howard Centre as part of the Bidvest Bank Sorbet-Preneur initiative.

L to R: Linda Sinclair, head of Beauty and Wellness Investments at Clicks Group; Zelma Matinise, Bidvest Bank Sorbet-Preneur franchise partner; Andile Mazwai, Bidvest Bank managing director and Dhevan Pillay, managing executive for Retail Business Development, Clicks Group. Image by Luigi Bennett

This handover marks a new chapter in Matinise’s 12-year journey with the Sorbet brand, reflecting the Bidvest Bank Sorbet-Preneur programme’s ongoing commitment to empowering women, unlocking opportunity, and transforming careers through entrepreneurship.

The programme – a partnership between Sorbet Group and Bidvest Bank – supports Citizens from historically disadvantaged backgrounds to transition from Sorbet employees into franchise ownership.

The programme provides 50% of the capital required as a grant from Bidvest Bank, with the remaining 50% offered as a repayable business loan, alongside a 12-month mentorship programme supported by both partners.

Matinise’s journey with Sorbet began in 2014, when she joined the brand as a SEW (Sorbet Empowering Wo+Men) candidate. With dedication, ambition, and a strong focus on self-development, she advanced from Level 5 Nail Technician at Sorbet Cavendish Mall to achieving her dream of franchise ownership.

Known for her tenacity, knowledge, and passion for learning, Matinise has consistently invested in upskilling herself and deepening her understanding of what it takes to become a successful business owner. Her commitment to learning has empowered her to pursue her dreams with confidence and purpose.

Reflecting on this milestone, Matinise’s said: “This opportunity is truly a dream come true. Sorbet and Bidvest Bank have played a significant role in shaping who I am today as a business professional, and I’m incredibly grateful for the support and belief they have shown in me over the years. I’m committed to building a strong team and sharing everything I’ve learned along the way to empower others to grow within the brand – just as I have. People development and passion are powerful, and I’m excited to put both into creating a successful business.”

Linda Sinclair, head of Beauty and Wellness Investments at Clicks Group, commented: “Sorbet is about more than beauty – it’s about people and unlocking their potential. Zelma’s journey is a powerful example of what’s possible when opportunity, ambition, education, and support come together. Through the Bidvest Bank Sorbet-Preneur programme, we are proud to help our Citizens transition into ownership and leadership roles.”

Bidvest Bank managing director, Andile Mazwai added: “Through our partnership with Sorbet, Bidvest Bank is proud to empower driven women like Zelma with the funding, mentorship, and resources necessary to thrive as business owners.”

Matinise’s handover marks the sixth successful franchise awarded through the Bidvest Bank Sorbet-Preneur programme, highlighting the ongoing long-term commitment of Sorbet Group and Bidvest Bank to meaningful empowerment, sustainable entrepreneurship, and inclusive economic growth.