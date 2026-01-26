Small acts lead to big dreams: Toys R Us raise over R400k in festive cheer

Through the Toys R Us and Babies R Us Add Joy CSI campaign, customers nationwide raised R441,505 during the festive season in support of Reach For A Dream, contributing to the organisation’s ongoing work supporting children living with life-threatening illnesses.

Image supplied

Running across 60 Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores nationwide during the festive trading period, the campaign invited customers to add just R5 to their purchase at checkout, a simple gesture that collectively helps bring hope, joy, and life-changing moments to children facing life-threatening illnesses.

KwaZulu-Natal emerged as the standout province, with the top-performing stores all based in the region. Gateway Mall, Pavilion, and The Crescent (formerly a Toy Zone store) led the charge, demonstrating the powerful generosity of their local communities.

Beyond fundraising, the partnership translated into hands-on festive support on the ground. During the holiday period, Toys R Us and Babies R Us teams visited King Dinuzulu Hospital and RK Khan Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal, joining in on hospital Christmas celebrations and gifting more than 100 children with presents.

Reach For A Dream and Geoffrey the Giraffe also joined the visits, spreading festive cheer and bringing moments of joy to young patients and their families.

“The Add Joy campaign is a reminder that meaningful change doesn’t always require grand gestures, it’s built by one small act of kindness at a time,” said Catherine Jacoby, marketing manager at Toys R Us and Babies R Us, “We’re incredibly proud of our customers and store teams who rallied behind Reach For A Dream and helped turn everyday shopping moments into moments of real impact.”

Jacoby adds that the initiative reinforced how accessible giving can be when people come together for a shared purpose.

“What made this campaign especially meaningful was being able to see the impact firsthand. Over the festive season, our teams visited hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal, and we also supported a Toy Dream at our Mimosa store, where a terminally ill child received her very own Barbie Dream House. It was a moment that truly captured the power of play and the purpose behind this partnership.”

Funds raised will go directly towards helping Reach For A Dream continue its vital work of fulfilling dreams for children facing serious medical challenges, offering them hope, strength, and unforgettable experiences during some of the most difficult times of their young lives.

“Support like this allows us to keep doing what we do best, giving children something positive to hold onto,” said Kerry Donkin, Regional Manager at Reach For A Dream. “The generosity shown by Toys R Us and Babies R Us customers.”

The Add Joy CSI campaign forms part of Toys R Us and Babies R Us’ ongoing commitment to community upliftment and purpose-driven retail, proving once again that when customers, retailers, and causes unite, the results can be truly extraordinary.

“Reach For A Dream with both Toys R Us and Babies R Us are deeply aligned in our belief in the power of play and the importance of bringing joy to all children, big and small,” said Jacoby. “Our teams genuinely love working with the Reach For A Dream Foundation and contributing in a way that helps these brave children experience moments of magic and possibility.”