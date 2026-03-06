Melissa Dempster to lead Toys R Us and Babies R Us

Effective 1 March 2026, Melissa Dempster has been appointed chief executive officer of Toys R Us and Babies R Us South Africa.

This appointment follows the 2025 acquisition of 13 ToyZone stores, with the business now operating 61 speciality toy and baby stores across South Africa.

Dempster is a seasoned retail executive and chartered accountant and brings over 15 years of experience in large-scale retail operations, merchandise planning and category leadership. She has spent nearly eight years within the Mr Price Group, including roles as managing director of Sheet Street, planning director for Mr Price Home and planning executive for Mr Price Sport, where she led operational and merchandise strategy initiatives.

Earlier in her career, she headed merchandise planning across general merchandise categories at Massmart. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Finance from University of KwaZulu-Natal and a Postgraduate Honours in Accounting (CTA) from University of South Africa.

Focused and disciplined growth

Dempster says her immediate focus will be on integration, operational consistency and strengthening the retailer’s specialist positioning.

“Our priority is disciplined execution,” she says. “That means improving availability, sharpening our merchandise strategy and ensuring we continue to offer a curated, specialist assortment that families trust.”

She adds that speciality retail remains resilient when anchored in expertise.

“The toy and baby categories are rooted in development, education and family connection. Parents are looking for guidance and confidence in what they buy,” she explains. “Our role is to combine commercial discipline with deep category knowledge and deliver meaningful value.”

Strengthening accessibility for families

Dr Phumla Mnganga, chairperson of Toys R Us and Babies R Us, says the appointment reflects the company’s long-term commitment to sustainable growth.

“Melissa brings a strong combination of financial leadership and retail operational experience,” she adds. “As we integrate new stores into our network, her focus on efficiency and structured growth will support our continued commitment to serving families responsibly.”

The retailer’s recent footprint growth includes entry into selected high-traffic strip malls, aimed at improving convenience and everyday accessibility for families.

“We are building a retail network that meets families where they are,” Mnganga adds. “From nursery essentials to developmental toys, our focus remains on being a trusted specialist partner at every stage of childhood.”

Leading with both commercial and personal insight

Dempster, who is also a mother to twin six-year-old boys, says the dual perspective informs her leadership approach.

“Leading a toy and baby business is both commercial and personal,” she says. “My ambition is to build a business that is operationally strong, financially disciplined and relevant to the evolving needs of South African families.”

She adds that as the retail landscape continues to evolve and consumer behaviour shifts Toys R Us and Babies R Us focused category leadership and scale efficiency will be critical to sustained growth.

“Our goal is simple - to grow responsibly, strengthen our specialist expertise and continue to deliver value through the magic of play and supporting parents,” Dempster concludes.