SAB and Henley launch Retailer University to drive economic growth

The SAB Retailer University, a flagship business development programme designed to equip local retailers with the skills, tools and strategic insight required to build sustainable, competitive and responsible businesses, has been launched by South African Breweries (SAB), in partnership with Henley Business School Africa.

Image supplied

The initiative reinforces SAB’s position as one of South Africa’s leading retailer partners and reflects its continued commitment to strengthening the country’s small business ecosystem through enterprise development, job creation and long-term capability building.

Delivered over 12 months, the programme combines structured, in-person learning with practical assignments and personalised guidance. The curriculum focuses on strengthening essential business capabilities, including financial management, operational excellence, marketing strategy and leadership development.

Henley Business School Africa, part of the University of Reading (UK), brings globally accredited expertise and a strong track record in executive education to the design and delivery of the programme.

Participants will receive learning aligned to higher education standards, culminating in a recognised certificate upon successful completion.

SAB’s investment ensures that selected retailers can access this premium development opportunity without financial barriers. The inaugural cohort includes 30 established retailers from across South Africa who have operated for more than a decade and demonstrate strong growth potential and meaningful community impact.

Retailer University is designed to deliver measurable economic and social value. By strengthening financial discipline, improving operational performance and enhancing leadership capability, the programme enables business owners to scale sustainably, create jobs and build more resilient enterprises within their communities.

“Retailers are the backbone of South Africa’s beer economy and vital anchors in the communities they serve,” said Zoleka Lisa, vice president of corporate affairs at SAB.

“They create employment, enable local economic participation and contribute to social cohesion. Through Retailer University, SAB is investing directly in the people who power our industry – equipping them with the strategic capability and confidence to grow responsibly and build lasting value.”

The programme builds on SAB’s broader retailer development efforts, beyond technical training, participants gain access to mentorship, peer networks and structured accountability to ensure practical application and measurable results.

“We are proud to partner with SAB on an initiative that strengthens the backbone of local economies,” said Linda Buckley, Pro-Dean: Teaching and Learning and Student Experience at Henley Business School Africa.

“By equipping retailers with practical tools, strategic thinking and leadership confidence, we are supporting sustainable businesses that drive economic participation and long-term community impact.”

The first cohort commenced in February 2026, with sessions delivered in person at Henley Business School Africa’s campus.

Retailer University reflects SAB’s continued leadership in building a stronger, more inclusive and responsible retail sector – one that contributes meaningfully to economic resilience and shared growth across South Africa.