RedPanda Software brings retail giants together for innovation deep dive

RedPanda Software recently hosted a retail forum, bringing together senior retail leaders from the sector’s biggest players to discuss strategy, innovation, and the future of the industry.

Niel Coetzee, technical director at redPanda Software. Image supplied

Running over four days, the event saw CEOs, CIOs, heads of strategy, and other decision-makers from retailers like Woolworths, The Lewis Group, TFG and Spar participated in high-impact conversations.

At these sessions, the retailers were given an opportunity to exchange insights, explore emerging trends, highlight key challenges and discuss the strategic priorities driving local retail transformation.

While the forum welcomed multiple retailers, each closed-door session was private, with teams from a single company able to freely share their perspectives.

At the forum, redPanda Software’s business development executive, Peter Ludi, highlighted key trends from NRF, the world’s largest retail industry event hosted by the National Retail Federation in New York each January, and then translated them into the South African retail context.

In addition, Niel Coetzee, technical director at redPanda Software, explored how retailers can use modern technologies to unlock value in legacy and fragmented systems.

“We build our strategy based on our interpretation of the market. It's useful to get different perspectives because these will either validate your view of the world or they’ll make you rethink things,” said one popular South African grocery retailer after the event.

“It’s always complicated to try to forecast how technology trends will play out in the local market, so having this dedicated time to listen and reflect is always helpful.”

Another forum attendee described the event as a safe space where retailers could look at some of the problems the industry is routinely exposed to from a fresh perspective.

“Obviously, we all come in from different domains and have different lenses around what is and isn’t salient and useful. There were points that reinforced our direction and then there were the trends and concepts that were a little bit more out of left field and that we need to go back and reflect on.”

What’s great about a session like this, an executive from a prominent local retail brand shared, is that we're able to have discussions that provide us with a view on retail and retail technology without a sales pitch.

“The fact that redPanda Software is a retail-focused software business means that the insights are incredibly relevant and insightful. They understand the market, our challenges and where the big opportunities lie. For me, this session was incredibly useful, and I hope that this becomes an annual event.”

The Retail Forum was different because the spirit of the conversations was really ‘we’re in this together,’ explains Ludi.

“This wasn't someone trying to sell something, this was just us talking to each other, discussing exciting possibilities and trying to find solutions to common problems, together,” he says.

“One of the themes that we discussed at the forum is the fact that the human is back. Yes, there’s value in automation and technology but more and more people want to interact with people and this was the idea behind this event. To get real people in the room and share our experiences and knowledge is so important. We’re excited to host more sessions like this, hopefully with a wider range of retailers, in the future.”