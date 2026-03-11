South Africa
Early planning is the secret to Mother’s Day retail success

Every year, like clockwork, Mother’s Day arrives and the retail world loses its collective mind. The numbers don’t lie: In recent years, South Africans dropped roughly R310m around Mother’s Day – 30% more than the weekly norm.
By Caitlin Perry
11 Mar 2026
11 Mar 2026
Photo by Pixabay via
Photo by Pixabay via www.pexels.com

The behaviour is predictable, yet many brands only activate in the final one to two weeks and still rely on broad targeting to land their message.

Here’s how to win Mother’s Day without burning your budget on broad reach:

The “early bird” isn’t just a cliché, it’s a competitive advantage

Nearly 30% of shoppers have their gifts locked and loaded a month in advance. By the time the “last-minute rush” hits, the decisions have already been made.

  • The Research Gap: More than half of your customers are discovering ideas online weeks before they tap their cards in-store.

  • The Price of Procrastination: If you wait until May, you’re entering the most expensive, saturated bidding war of the year. Cost-per-engagement spikes, and the final 48 hours are basically a high-speed collision for attention.

Source:
Source: flowplatform.com

Ditch the demographics: Connect with your shopper

Targeting “Moms” and “shoppers buying for moms” is cute but limiting; targeting verified high-AOV jewelry spenders is effective.

Mother’s Day drives specific, high-intensity patterns: Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) usage surges, restaurant bookings go through the roof, and luxury gifting outpaces other holidays by a landslide.

If you aren’t structuring your campaign around spend behaviour, you’re taking a shot in the dark.

The targeting formula (aka the secret sauce)

There is a science to first-party data targeting – the formula is simple:

  • Target intent
  • Deep dive into personas
  • Combine signals for performance

1. Target intent instead of demographics

Targeting any Mother’s Day audience is already a massive step up from demographics. You can start with:

The Mother’s Day Collective: A commerce-qualified base of household decision-makers with verified retail and gifting behaviour. It gives you scale without relying on generic demographics.

Source:
Source: flowplatform.com

2. Deep dive into relevant personas

Align your targeting to what you’re actually selling. We’ve built three specific persona collections to make it easier:

  • Beauty Lovers: Verified cosmetics, fragrance, spa and beauty spenders.

  • Luxe Ladies: High-net-worth signals, jewellery buyers, and premium fashionistas.

  • Experience Seekers: The planners booking flights, hotels, and dining experiences.

Now you’re getting closer to the coal face – zeroing in on a precise target market.

3. Combine signals to amplify your reach (the power move)

The most powerful targeting approach isn’t just picking one audience, it’s combining them. By booking multiple audiences or layering across verticals, you capture the “multi-signal” shopper.

For example, a premium alcohol brand could combine Experience Seekers with Luxe Ladies to find the high-intent shopper looking for a top-tier “trade-up” gift.

Why does this work?

Because it reflects how Mother’s Day spending actually unfolds: across categories, budgets and buying journeys.

Mother’s Day happens every year…the spike is predictable. What separates high-performing brands from the rest isn’t simply bigger budgets. It’s a smarter strategy.

Plan early. Layer smarter. Win the moment.

This article was first published on flowplatform.com

