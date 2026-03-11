Annique Rooibos celebrates 55 years as a pioneer in skincare innovation

Annique Rooibos, a South African Rooibos-based skin care and wellness brand, will celebrate 55 years of pioneering innovation, heritage and consumer trust, this April.

Image supplied

Founded in 1971, Annique Rooibos was recognised as the world’s first company to harness Rooibos in skin care and health products. Its visionary founder, Dr. Annique Theron, uncovered the herb’s anti-allergic and soothing properties, paving the way for decades of scientific breakthroughs and award-winning product development.

Sourced exclusively from South Africa’s fynbos-rich Cederberg region, Rooibos powers Annique Rooibos’ premium range. For 55 years, the brand has built a legacy of quality and authenticity, fuelled by a dedicated network of direct-selling consultants and multigenerational customer loyalty.

“Our commitment has always been to combine the wisdom of Rooibos with leading innovation, ensuring that every product we create delivers results-driven beauty and wellness solutions for all,” says Adele du Toit, head of marketing.

In 2024, the Rooibos industry delivered the equivalent of over 10 billion cups of Rooibos to consumers worldwide. Today, Rooibos is exported to more than 50 countries, with Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK and France among the top global markets.

“The recognition of Rooibos as the first African food to receive EU Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status reinforces its authenticity and offers a strong competitive advantage to Rooibos-based brands. This aligns directly with Annique Rooibos’ brand promise: delivering trusted, scientifically supported products backed by the purity, potency and traceability of Rooibos,” says du Toit.

Extensive research continues to validate the health and skin care benefits Annique Rooibos has championed for decades. Rooibos contains powerful antioxidants, such as aspalathin and nothofagin, shown to combat oxidative stress, support cardiovascular health, balance blood sugar, reduce stress hormone production and provide anti-ageing and skin-soothing benefits.

Annique Rooibos’ best performing categories, which include skin care, body care, nutritional supplements and Rooibos herbal infusions, harness these proven benefits.

“As global demand for natural, science-backed wellness grows, Annique Rooibos remains committed to blending ancient Rooibos wisdom with cutting-edge innovation for results-driven wellbeing,” says du Toit.