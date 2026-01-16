Rooibos Day 2026: Carmién Tea's journey to global success

Rooibos is more than a tea; it is a story of place, people, and preservation. On Rooibos Day 2026, Carmién Tea honours South Africa’s indigenous brew as the country’s only soil-to-soul rooibos brand, celebrating nearly three decades of stewardship rooted in the Cederberg Mountains of the Western Cape.

Rooibos grows naturally and exclusively in specific regions of South Africa, including the Cederberg and surrounding areas of the Western and Northern Cape.

In recognition of this unique geographical and cultural heritage, rooibos was granted Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status by the European Commission in 2021; the first African product to receive this international protection.

Much like Champagne, the designation ensures that only rooibos cultivated and processed within its designated region may carry the name.

“PDO status protects rooibos as a product of place,” explains Mientjie Mouton, founder and managing director of Carmién Tea. “It gives customers confidence in origin, quality, and authenticity, while safeguarding a crop that belongs to South Africa.”

From local to global

Founded in 1998 from a small farm shop on Brakfontein Estate near Citrusdal, Carmién Tea has grown into a globally recognised producer of premium rooibos. Still deeply rooted in the Cederberg, within the Greater Cederberg Biodiversity Corridor, the brand remains committed to full traceability, sustainability, and community upliftment through its soil-to-soul approach.

Carmién oversees every stage of production, sourcing organic and conventional rooibos from regions including Piekenierskloof, Nieuwoudville, Wupperthal, and Gifberg. This ensures consistent quality, responsible farming practices, and complete transparency from the land on which rooibos grows to the cup in consumers’ hands.

Natural health benefits

Rooibos is also celebrated for its natural health benefits. Naturally caffeine-free and low in tannins, it is suitable for all ages and supports iron absorption. Rich in antioxidants such as aspalathin, rooibos helps combat free radicals while supporting overall wellbeing.

Its calming properties have long made it a trusted remedy for digestive discomfort, allergies, skin sensitivities, and sleep-related concerns, with traditional uses dating back generations.

Agricultural progress

Beyond its health profile, rooibos has become a benchmark for ethical agricultural progress.

Since 2019, the industry has honoured a historic benefit-sharing agreement, contributing a 1.5% levy on the farm-gate price of rooibos to the Khoi and San councils, recognising them as the traditional knowledge holders of the plant.





“We acknowledge the Indigenous Knowledge of the people who first brewed rooibos as ‘Veldtee’ for medicinal use,” says Mouton. “At Carmién, we believe that adding value also means ensuring benefits are shared, not only today, but for generations to come.”

Community upliftment

Carmién Tea’s commitment to shared value is further reflected in its ownership and empowerment model. Through partnerships with the Bergendal Worker Trust, Mouton Workers Trust, and Emgro, more than 620 workers hold direct or indirect ownership within the business, supporting approximately 5,000 dependents.

At Bergendal Rooibos, a key processing partner, farm workers hold 50% ownership of the processing facility; a pioneering model within the agricultural sector.

“Shared ownership stands for shared responsibility,” Mouton adds. “When respect, trust, and quality of life guide our decisions, we create sustainable businesses that truly make a difference in South Africa.”

While deeply rooted in heritage, rooibos is also evolving. As a South African brand, Carmién has been at the forefront of innovation within the category, developing green rooibos for enhanced antioxidant retention, functional powders, cold brews, ready-to-drink formats, and wellness-led blends designed for modern lifestyles.

With an extensive range that offers something for every stage of life, from family-friendly favourites to purpose-driven wellness blends, Carmién continues to make rooibos relevant, accessible, and trusted across generations.

“We innovate to meet real needs,” notes Mouton.

“From family-friendly cold brews to women’s wellness blends, we ensure that traceability and quality remain at the heart of every product.”

Carmién’s impact extends beyond farming through partnerships with initiatives such as Ubuntu Citrusdal, supporting women and children in the local community, alongside broader investments in education, healthcare, and skills development coordinated through the Mouton Foundation.

Today, Carmién Tea exports globally across retail, bulk, and private-label markets, continuing to champion South Africa’s rooibos heritage on the world stage. As global demand grows, the brand remains steadfast in its mission: to protect the integrity of rooibos while ensuring that the communities that cultivate it thrive.