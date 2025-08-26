WomensMonth: Lize du Preez’s journey of luxury tea innovation

Rooibos has long been celebrated as South Africa’s red gold, but Lize Mouton Collection (LMC) has elevated it into something far more refined—an experience of indulgence, sophistication, and heritage.

Lize du Preez, founder of Lize Mouton Collection (LMC) and commercial director at Carmién Tea. Image supplied

Founded in 2018 by Lize du Preez, commercial director at Carmién Tea, LMC reimagines rooibos as a premium product worthy of the global stage.

This Women's Month, we sat down with du Preez, founder of LMC to talk about her journey, challenges, and vision as a woman in business.

When and how was the Lize Mouton Collection born?

A few years after joining our family business, Carmién Tea, I was inspired by a Canadian customer who suggested the idea of a premium rooibos collection with high-quality ingredients and beautiful packaging.

Coming from a farming background, our vision was to create a second-generation rooibos brand that not only celebrated this unique South African product but also presented it in a way that communicated quality and sophistication.

The idea was to craft a tea experience that felt as luxurious as opening a perfume box, a treat for oneself, or a thoughtful gift.

In 2018, after months of development alongside our team, LMC was launched, initially aimed at exports. Very soon after, it was clear that there was strong local interest too, and suitable outlets quickly embraced the range.

As a female founder, what are some of the biggest challenges you have faced, and how did you overcome them?

Both Carmién and LMC are female-founded, and Carmién is largely powered by a female team.

While I believe women bring a natural attention to detail, one of the biggest challenges lies in balancing the responsibilities of family life with building a business. These demands can sometimes split focus more than they might for men.

That said, I see this dual role as both a challenge and a privilege. Juggling career and family is not easy, but society has adapted to offer more flexibility than before.

The key is having a strong support network, which ensures you can carve out focused time to grow your business while still honouring your role at home.

How do you approach leadership? What do you believe are the key qualities of an effective leader, and how is being a woman both an advantage and a disadvantage?

For me, leadership begins with having a clear vision and actively working toward it, while empowering others to lead along the way.

An effective leader should have a strong moral compass, which builds trust, clear communication skills, proven competence, and expertise, as well as a growth mindset, always striving to improve.

I lead by example but also believe in giving people the freedom to reach goals in their own way, while I provide guidance and measure progress.

Some of my greatest learnings have come from allowing my team to challenge the status quo; it strengthens both the individual and the business.

What initiatives or projects are you most proud of, and why do you believe they were successful?

Since joining Carmién Tea in 2012, I’ve had the privilege of helping build a strong and capable team.

Looking at where the brand was then versus where it is now, I am proud of how we’ve grown awareness and sales for both Carmién and LMC through carefully crafted strategies that continue to deliver results.

At Carmién, our customers are always at the heart of what we do. We remain agile to innovate and deliver products that align with their needs.

Working closely with our processing and packing partner, Bergendal Rooibos, as well as our internal product development and QC teams, we ensure world-class taste and quality.

Our marketing and sales teams further amplify this with creativity and customer connection. This collaborative approach is what drives our success.

What advice would you give to other women aspiring to start their own business?

Start by envisioning the life you want and identifying your “why.” If you’re not clear on your purpose and vision, the inevitable challenges of entrepreneurship may feel overwhelming.

Do your market research, identify the gap, and set clear timelines. But most importantly, take action. A plan without execution remains only a plan.

Be realistic about your responsibilities, and surround yourself with a strong support system. If you’re a mom, this is especially important, as the balancing act is very real.

What does Women’s Month mean to you?

Women’s Month is a moment to reflect on and celebrate the contributions women have made across industries. It also creates a platform for sharing stories of both triumphs and struggles; stories that other women can relate to and draw inspiration from.