Rooibos industry reaches new export heights but faces climate challenge in 2026

Following Sona 2026, which highlighted agriculture as a rapidly expanding export sector and reaffirmed government’s commitment to infrastructure and global market expansion, the Rooibos industry enters 2026 navigating climatic uncertainty, shifting global trade dynamics and heightened regulatory scrutiny.

Looking ahead, Dawie de Villiers, chair of the South African Rooibos Council (SARC), says the industry’s defining feature will continue to be its ability to balance resilience with restraint.

“Rooibos is not a volume-driven commodity. Its long-term value lies in quality, origin integrity and responsible stewardship,” de Villiers said.

“As the industry navigates 2026, stability rather than expansion will remain its strategic anchor. Our approach prioritises reliability and trust – factors that underpin both local livelihoods and global confidence in our product.”

Exports: Structural strength and widening reach

Exports remain a cornerstone of the industry’s economic performance. Rooibos is now exported to more than 50 international markets worldwide, underscoring its growing global relevance. In 2025, Rooibos exports passed the 10,000-ton milestone for the first time, reaching approximately 10,930 tonnes, up from around 5,900 tonnes in 2015.

Japan retained its position as the largest export market, accounting for 33% of total exports in 2025 with volumes of approximately 3,606 tonnes. While established markets, such as Germany, the Netherlands, UK and France continue to provide stability, newer markets, such as Indonesia, Sri Lanka and China are showing notable momentum.

It is encouraging to see export markets and product channels continuing to expand. At the same time, increasingly engaged consumers are paying closer attention to product origin and authenticity when making purchasing decisions. As a single-origin product, Rooibos has a compelling story to tell.

The industry’s growth offers lessons for other niche agricultural sectors, such as honeybush, baobab or specialty herbal products. By prioritising reliability and brand credibility, Rooibos exporters are able to compete on the global stage.

This contrasts with some other commodities, like certain fruit or grain markets, that experience short-term spikes followed by price collapses due to overextension.

Product evolution and consumer demand

Legally a tisane (botanical drink), not a tea, Rooibos is carving out a global niche beyond traditional brews. While often grouped with the tea sector, its growth is increasingly fuelled by diverse formats – from bulk exports to ready-to-drink beverages, kombucha, skincare ingredients, functional foods and even mixology in the hospitality sector.

This diversification is supported by a deep and growing scientific foundation. Since 1962, 735 peer-reviewed articles on Rooibos have been published, with research activity spanning 62 countries. Over the past decade alone, SARC funded 24 research studies, reinforcing Rooibos’ credibility in health, nutrition, and wellness markets.

“Consumers and buyers increasingly demand proof – whether in science, provenance or sustainability. Rooibos delivers on all fronts and that credibility is our strongest currency.”

Production: Variability within a stable system

Rooibos production remains inherently variable, reflecting its dryland nature and reliance on natural rainfall within a narrowly defined geographical area. Estimated production for 2025 is approximately 15,000 tonnes, down from 17,000 tonnes in 2023, continuing a cyclical pattern linked to rainfall distribution, planting cycles and environmental conditions.

Over the past two decades, annual production has fluctuated between 13,000 and 25,000 tonnes, underscoring both the resilience of the system and its sensitivity to climate variability.

Importantly, combined local and international demand has remained relatively stable at around 18,000 tonnes per year, reinforcing industry consensus that sustainability, plant health and soil resilience must take precedence over volume-driven growth.

With drought and heat stress affecting growing regions, the current season’s harvest cannot yet be reliably estimated.

Climate, sustainability and governance

Climate variability remains the industry’s most significant structural risk. Irregular rainfall, rising temperatures and erratic seasonal patterns continue to influence yields and long-term planning.

Governance remains a key differentiator. Rooibos continues to benefit from international Geographical Indication (GI) protection, safeguarding its name, origin and authenticity. Efforts are underway to formally align local GI protection under the Agricultural Product Standards Act with international systems.

Equally significant is the industry-wide Access and Benefit Sharing agreement, the first of its kind globally. Between 2019 and 2024, R42.7m was shared with Traditional Knowledge holders.

The SARC reports that the export sector now supports thousands of rural households, with small-scale farmers forming a critical part of the supply chain. Income generated through exports sustains communities in the semi-arid Cederberg region, supporting local processing and packaging enterprises.

Outlook: Cautious confidence

Looking ahead, the Rooibos industry’s priorities are clear – climate resilience, regulatory readiness, market diversification and continued investment in research, quality and traceability.

“The industry is realistic about risk, but confident in its foundations. Rooibos has shown that with collaboration and good governance, it is possible to build value without compromising integrity. This is not just about the product, it’s about sustaining communities, supporting rural economies and maintaining SA’s reputation abroad,” emphasises de Villiers.

As global markets become more demanding, Rooibos’ strength lies not in scale, but in credibility – a position the industry intends to defend.

Smaller in scale than sectors, such as mining, citrus or wine, Rooibos nonetheless demonstrates how niche agricultural products can deliver measurable economic impact.