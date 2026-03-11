South Africa
    Ready-to-drink Patch cocktails set new standard for convenience

    Patch is a bar-strength ready-to-drink (RTD) brand made in South Africa with the same premium spirits used in bars across the country and bottled at proper cocktail strength.
    11 Mar 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Each can delivers what you'd order from a skilled bartender, complete with the punch, balance, and flavour you expect from a well-made drink, just without the wait, the ingredients, or the cleanup.

    The difference is immediately obvious. Where most RTDs taste like soft drinks with a kick, Patch tastes like cocktails.

    The brand's lineup covers the classics: Margarita, Paloma, Espresso Martini, Old Fashioned, Mojito, and Negroni, giving consumers genuine choice without overwhelming them.

    "We knew there was demand for proper cocktails in a can, but the speed at which South Africans embraced Patch has been extraordinary," says Chris Frederick, director at Spearhead Spirits.

    "From early sell-outs to repeat purchases, the response has been overwhelming. This isn't just a successful launch - it's proof that people were ready for something genuinely different. When you give consumers quality and convenience in the same package, they respond."

    Going viral

    The social media response captured the zeitgeist. As products sold out across the country, fans didn't stay quiet; they created content. TikTok posts celebrating successful Patch finds. Shelf-empty stores are becoming badges of honour. Recommendations between friends spreading organically.

    The conversation online mirrored what was happening in stores: a brand catching fire through genuine word-of-mouth momentum rather than marketing hype.

    @_ufundiswa Discovered @PatchCocktails ♬ original sound - Fundssss

    Created by Spearhead Spirits, the team behind Vusa Vodka, Sango Agave, Mansas Whisky, and Bayab Gin, Patch represents a new chapter for African drinks innovation.

    The brand answered a simple question: Why shouldn't a cocktail be as portable as a beer and as good as what you'd order at your favourite bar?

    “We identified a gap between what was available in RTDs and what consumers actually wanted," says Damola Timeyin, director at Spearhead Spirits.

    "South Africans are sophisticated drinkers who appreciate quality. Patch gives them convenience without compromise, and the first three months prove that's exactly what the market was ready for."

    Premium, portable, and unapologetically fun, Patch arrived at exactly the right moment. South Africans have always wanted easy-drinking options that don't compromise on quality, whether it's a weekend braai, a spontaneous get-together, or a quiet evening at home.

    Patch delivers both, filling a gap in the market that consumers didn't fully realise existed until they tried it.

    Patch continues to be available exclusively in Checkers LiquorShop stores nationwide, but will be available in more Checkers stores soon

