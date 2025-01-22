The logistics of Mother’s Day deliveries

Mother’s Day is a time to honour the family's beloved matriarchs, celebrate them, and thank them for the wisdom, love, and care they bestow upon their offspring.

As such, it remains a hectic time for retailers, as shoppers across the country look to purchase something — be it a mug, some chocolates, or even perfume — to share with their mothers or mother-like figures.

But with more people shopping online — and families often living apart — an increasing number of consumers have to rely on e-commerce platforms and courier services to ensure that their gifts arrive on time, which means the pressure is on for these businesses to deliver.

The increase in retail activity around this period can create a logistics challenge for retailers and couriers alike. So, how are they to prepare?

Mother’s Day shopping patterns are shifting, and for courier companies, that means planning for a different kind of peak.

In 2024, 70% of consumers said they intended to buy gifts at least two weeks in advance, compared to just 56% the previous year. Just 11% identified as last-minute shoppers, with this increased demand driven by more brilliant promotional timing. 75% of shoppers claim they would check out sooner if a deal is offered.

As a result, the typical last-minute delivery crunch is replaced by a more extended, more distributed period of elevated volumes.

Challenges and opportunities

This results in a mixed bag situation for courier companies, with challenges to navigate and opportunities to act on. Online activity now has higher sales volume, with a 38% increase in clicks in 2024, while earlier studies point to a notable 138% jump in basket conversions just before Mother’s Day.

Shoppers are buying faster, more often, and generally expect next-day delivery. To stay ahead, delivery partners must ensure fleet availability and sorting capacity well in advance, keep a close eye on real-time order spikes, and consider offering flexible delivery windows to ease pressure ahead of Mother’s Day and other significant holidays when traffic is high.

Customers also appreciate flexible delivery windows to ease pressure ahead of the day. The rush is no longer confined to the final 48 hours, so why should planning and deliveries be?

Failure is not an option

As consumers grow more confident in the reliability of fast shipping, courier companies face mounting pressure to meet tighter delivery windows without compromising consistency. The cost of falling short is no longer financial; it can also damage the company's reputation.

“Consumers don’t just expect next-day delivery anymore. They expect it to arrive on time, with updates at every step,” commented Damian Velayadum, group financial director at Fastway Couriers.

“A single missed delivery on something as personal as a Mother’s Day gift can damage trust, not just in the retailer, but in the courier handling the final mile. That’s why we’re investing in smarter routing, better communication tools, and extra flexibility to absorb peak-time pressure without making unrealistic promises.”

“We analyse data from previous years and align with e-commerce partners to ensure our fleet and staff are ready,” said Velayadum. “Clear communication and realistic delivery schedules are key to managing expectations.”

Companies like Fastway Couriers use real-time tracking and dynamic routing to handle these surges. Advanced software adjusts delivery routes in real-time, optimising efficiency, even during peak times.

Additionally, automated sorting systems speed up parcel processing, while customer service teams address the increase in inquiries, keeping customers informed and managing potential delays.

What else can businesses do?

To make sure every Mother’s Day gift gets where it needs to go — on time and without hiccups — businesses need to think ahead and stay agile.

Looking at last year’s trends can help retailers forecast demand, manage stock levels, and give delivery partners the heads-up they need. At the same time, it’s worth making sure your online storefront can keep up with the shopping surge.

A fast, mobile-friendly website that’s easy to navigate makes the user experience smoother, while offering trusted payment options (like card, EFT and BNPL), guest check-out, and no hidden fees can minimise cart abandonment at the last minute.

On the logistics front, partnering with reliable couriers and offering flexible delivery and return options can help absorb peak-time pressure. With more shoppers actively tracking orders and requesting updates, excellent customer support — through live chat, AI tools and proactive communication — can make all the difference. Transparency and trust go a long way, especially when delivery timelines are tight.

As Mother’s Day approaches, courier companies must prepare for the surge in demand. Mother’s Day may only come once a year, but the lessons learned from getting it right (or wrong) could have lasting implications.

Businesses that plan, collaborate, and communicate with consumers will win more than just sales, but the lasting trust of customers.