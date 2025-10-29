Top toy trends for South Africa's 2025 Christmas wishlist

The 2025 festive season is shaping up to be fast, fun, and full of nostalgia. South Africans are embracing toys that combine imagination, interactivity, and emotional connection with a mix of tech-savvy fun and throwback favourites that delight kids and kidults alike.

From Formula 1 fantasy and creative play to collectible cuteness, here’s what South Africans will be buying this Christmas.

According to Toys R Us South Africa, which just released its annual Top Toy Trends and Top 21 Toys for Christmas 2025, this year’s list reflects how families are blending digital excitement with creative, hands-on play.

At the centre of the excitement is Geoffrey’s Toy Guide, a 78-page festive catalogue packed with inspiration, exclusive deals, and a chance to win your wish list worth R20,000.

Collect, create, repeat

Collectibles and sensory surprises continue to be a huge draw. From the quirky Fuggler Fart Face plush series to Mini Brands Fill the Fridge, the joy of unboxing and collecting remains irresistible.

The Barbie Pop Reveal Treat Series and Pets Alive Mama Turtle Surprise add an interactive twist, mixing cute, collectible, and creative play.

“Unboxing or blindbox toys give children a sense of discovery, every reveal feels like a little win,” notes Catherine Jacoby, marketing manager for Toys R Us South Africa.

“Collectibles also allow for self-expression and social sharing, which is why both kids and adults love them.”

F1 and racing dominate

Formula 1 fever has hit the toy aisles. With Hot Wheels Racing Formula 1 Sprint Race Circuit, Lego Speed Champions Ferrari SF-24, and BBurago F1 Pit Pass diecast sets, kids can recreate the action of the world’s fastest sport at home. For bigger thrills, the McLaren F1 Racing 12V Ride-On brings that pit-lane magic to life.

“Formula 1 has become a cultural phenomenon, not just a sport,” says Jacoby.

“From ride-ons to diecast cars, kids are living out their racing dreams at home.”

High-tech takes flight

Drones and gaming bundles are soaring this year. The Shadow X 720p Dual Camera Drone and Switch 2 Console and Headset Combo top the list for older kids and teens, blending tech, adventure, and entertainment. Meanwhile, the Airstrike Ultimate Power Blaster and Mud Slinger Extreme RC Rock Crawler, the Bitzee Hamster and Jurassic Villian prove that action play is alive and kicking.

“We’re seeing technology becoming part of how kids explore their world, safely, creatively, and with confidence,” she says. “From drones to gaming, these toys are teaching spatial thinking, coordination, and even teamwork.”

Imagination in bloom

“Classic role play and DIY creativity are back in a big way as parents look for toys that nurture imagination and mindfulness,” she adds. “Hands-on play, crafts, and creative builds help kids slow down and find joy away from screens.”

The Home Deluxe Wooden Play Kitchen, Caylee Horse and Carriage, and Play-Doh Barbie Designer Fashion Show let kids build, bake, and design their own world of fun. For nature lovers, LEGO Botanicals Mini Orchid is this year’s surprise hit, a calming build that appeals to both kids and grown-ups.

Screen-free connection

The festive season also signals the return of family favourites. The Monopoly Harry Potter edition and Gabby’s Dollhouse Movie Dollhouse headline the “together time” trend while encouraging shared play and story-driven imagination.

“We’re seeing families rediscover the joy of unplugged play,” says Jacoby. “Games and creative sets are bringing people back around the table.”

Shopping smarter, playing kinder

As online shopping grows, Toys R Us reports a major uptick in e-commerce sales, driven by the convenience of its new same-day delivery service at selected stores.

This year’s toy season also comes with a heart-warming twist. As part of the Reach For A Dream Foundation initiative, shoppers can add R5 to their purchases to help fulfil dreams for children facing life-threatening illnesses.

“Last year we raised over half a million rand to help Reach For A Dream make wishes come true,” she says. “This year we want to remind families that the true spirit of the season lies in giving, every R5 donation helps us turn playtime into something powerful.”

Top 21 Toys of 2025

These are the Top 21 Toys of 2025:

Mud Slinger Extreme RC Rock Crawler

Jurassic World Feature Villain

Airstrike Ultimate Power Blaster

Hot Wheels Racing Formula 1 Sprint Race Circuit

Shadow X 720p Dual Camera Drone

McLaren F1 Racing 12V Ride-On

BBurago Diecast 1:43 F1 Pit Pass Sets

Home Deluxe Wooden Play Kitchen with Accessories

Caylee Horse and Carriage Set

Pets Alive Mama Turtle Surprise Playset

Gabby’s Dollhouse Movie Dollhouse

Mini Brands Fill the Fridge Playset & Assorted

Barbie Pop Reveal Treat Series Assorted

Little Live Pets My Baby Monkey & Panda S2

Switch 2 Console and Headset Combo Deal

Lego Speed Champions Ferrari SF-24 F1 Race 77242

Lego Botanicals Mini Orchid 10343

Play-Doh Barbie Designer Fashion Show

Fuggler Fart Face Series 1 Assorted

Monopoly Harry Potter

Bitzee Hamster Ball Interactive Digital Pet



To spread even more festive cheer, Toys R Us is giving shoppers the chance to win their wish list, up to R20,000 worth of toys from Geoffrey’s Toy Guide. Simply create your wish list in-store or online to enter.

“This year, the magic of play blends speed, storytelling, and sentiment, proving that Christmas 2025 is all about gifts that go, grow, giggle, and give back,” concludes Jacoby.