Toys R Us reveals top trending toys for 2024 Festive Season

With the festive season fast approaching, Toys R Us reveals the top toy trends and most anticipated toys for 2024.

This year, parents and gift-givers can expect an explosion of creativity, innovation, and nostalgia, making this holiday season one of the most exciting yet.

From interactive playsets to tech toys, and a growing demand for kidult collectibles, the toy market is set to grow significantly during the festive period. The toy industry experienced a notable increase of 5.7% globally over the past year, driven by strong demand for interactive and sensory-stimulating toys that align with current consumer preferences.

“We’re excited to kick off the most magical time of the year with the most sought-after toys of the season,” said Jennalee Callister, merchandise manager at Toys R Us.

“Interactive and immersive play, nostalgia and the collectibles craze have all impacted this year’s toy trends. You can expect to see surprise collectible toys and remote controlled everything to top the list of trends.”

She added that value is one of the key drivers for this year's top toys. “This year's top picks highlight a diverse range of gift ideas for every age and interest, highlighting twenty of our standout products that will make gift shopping easy this festive season.”

“Included in this year’s toy trends are an emphasis on signature fashion dolls, action figures, diecast cars, and new popular brands in anime,” Callister said. “More than one-in-three adults purchase toys for themselves and it is with this in mind that our Fan Vault caters to these needs.”

Top Toy Trends for 2024

1. Interactive and Immersive Play

This year has seen a surge in interactive and tech-driven toys, as children seek more engaging experiences that combine the digital and physical worlds. Smart toy features like augmented reality through nostalgic brands and new trending smart technology are at the forefront of this trend, providing immersive and educational play experiences.

"Interactive toys have been a game-changer this year, the first time in several years that tech toys are back in a strong way," she added.

"Parents are increasingly looking for toys that stimulate critical thinking, creativity, and social skills, while also offering entertainment. The rise in demand for these toys reflects how technology is transforming playtime in order to keep kids playing for longer."

2. Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Toys

Sustainability has made its way into the toy aisle, with eco-conscious toys gaining prominence. More parents are opting for toys made from sustainable materials such as recycled plastic and ethically sourced wood. The shift towards environmentally friendly options reflects consumers' broader preference for responsible purchases.

"As a retailer, we are seeing a growing interest in eco-friendly toys, particularly among millennial parents who are mindful of the impact their purchases have on the environment. This trend is not only popular but necessary, and it's encouraging to see toy manufacturers responding by incorporating sustainable practices," Callister added.

3. Nostalgic Play

Tapping into the sentimental value of beloved characters and iconic brands from the past, retro-themed toys have made a strong comeback in 2024. From remakes of classic action figures to updated versions of iconic board games, these toys appeal to both kidults and parents who want to introduce their children to familiar favourites and collectors alike.

"There's a certain magic in bringing toys from the past back to life, and it's been wonderful to see parents share their own childhood favourites with their children. Nostalgia-driven play has been a big part of toy purchases this year, and we expect it to continue through the festive season," Callister explained.

4. Collectibles Craze

Collectible toys remain one of the fastest-growing categories in 2024. Whether it's mystery packs, trading cards, or miniature figurines, the thrill of discovery has captivated children around the world. These toys encourage social interaction and foster creativity, with many brands releasing limited-edition versions for the holiday season.

"The collectibles category is always a hit, and 2024 is no different. Blind bags and mystery boxes continue to capture customers attention with the need to unbox, collect and hunt for the extra rare items available on the market,” she explained.

“Kids love the excitement of discovering a new addition to their collection, and we've seen that collectibles are the gift that keeps on giving, as they continue to drive repeat purchases.”.

Top 20 picks for the 2024 Festive Season

Toys R Us South Africa is gearing up for a bumper festive season, and here are the top 20 picks for under the tree this year which includes some exclusive items:

1. LEGO Creator Retro Roller Skate

2. LEGO Technic Mercedes AMG F1 W14 E Performance Pull Back

3. Bitzee Interactive Digital Disney Pet

4. Furby Assorted

5. Squishmallows Plush Assorted

6. Rainbocorns Eggzania Fairy Mania Series 1

7. Pets Alive Magic Bunny Surprise Series 1

8. Hatchimals Alive Secret Hatch Puppadee

9. Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse celebration

10. Barbie Colour Reveal Ballet Series Doll

11. Mudslinger Extreme RC Rock Crawler

12. RC Leading Big Wheel Monster RC Stunt Car

13. Mavrik X Folding Drone with HD Dual Lens Camera 720p

14. Paw Patrol Ultimate Fire Truck

15. Bey Blade BBX Xtreme Battle Set

16. Reggies Monster Truck Ride ON 12V

17. Bluey Beach Cabin

18. X Shot Pro Series Anime Sinister Blaster

19. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Shrouded Fable Elite Trainer

20. L.O.L Surprise Tweens Inflatable Dolls

With the global toy market expected to surpass $103bn by 2024, the demand for innovative and engaging toys continues to rise. In South Africa, toys remain a staple of holiday shopping, and this year's trends demonstrate the growing sophistication and variety of the options available.