Babies R Us emphasises the importance of ‘Baby on Board’ car safety

With a number of in-store car safety events nationwide, Babies R Us at Toys R U are focusing on the importance of car seat safety, selection and installation.

The retailer has identified the need for parents to have a ‘hands-on’, practical car seat installation session which has led to the collaboration between Joie SA and Babies R Us.

“Purchasing and installing a new car seat can be very overwhelming for a new parent, with so many options to choose from and getting it right is imperative to ensure their baby is safely strapped in,” says Ronel Grant, head of wellness at Babies R Us.

“While the event is mainly geared at dads, who we have experienced driving most of the purchasing decisions when it comes to car seats, both moms and dads are welcome to join us at one of the events in store.”

Grant says that the events will consist of explaining the different options when choosing a car seat, equipping the parents with the knowledge to make an informed decision, before making this very important purchase, as well as a practical installation session where parents can practice installing the car seat under the watchful eye of a Joie Expert.

“Babies R Us have added these sessions to a variety of Baby Expert Advice platforms in our business, like the Babies R Us Mama Club events, Mom and Baby Wellness clinics and the virtual Antenatal and Lactation courses, giving parents the opportunity to learn from the Baby Experts,” she explains. “We believe that sharing these platforms with our parents will help guide them during their parenthood journey.”

“The events are an intimate format with three sessions held on a Saturday morning with a maximum of 10 dads (or moms) per session. Refreshments are provided and there are prizes to be won per session,” Grant says. “We’re once again providing a space for parents to connect with other parents, and experts to gain solid advice on important parenthood topics.”

“The aim of these events is to remind parents that we are here to support them through each step of parenting,” she explains. “Babies R Us is more than just a baby retail store, and we continuously look for ways to offer parents who visit our stores more.”

For more, go to https://www.babiesrus.co.za/baby-on-board