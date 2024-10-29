Switch Energy Drink unveils premium 275ml glass bottles in partnership with Halewood South Africa

Switch Energy Drink is proud to announce the launch of its new premium 275ml glass bottle range, in partnership with Halewood South Africa, who will be the exclusive distributor for this product. This new release features three flavours based on popular demand: Dry Lemon, Original, and the iconic Springbok, all crafted to offer a refined energy drink experience.

Positioned as a more premium offering, this range is designed to appeal to a different audience who seeks quality and sophistication in their energy drinks. With sleek glass packaging and, the 275ml bottles provide a refreshing new way to enjoy Switch, without compromising on the bold energy and great taste that fans have come to love.

We are thrilled to introduce this new line in collaboration with Halewood South Africa, a trusted partner in the industry. These 275ml glass bottles are a statement of quality and innovation, and we’re excited to offer a more refined energy drink option for our growing consumer base.

Marnis Leeb, who is heading up this project, sees the new glass bottle range as a pivotal move into a fresh market sector. “This is a significant new business avenue for us in the on-con market. The premium packaging and flavours are ideal for bars, restaurants, and other venues where a more elevated product is in demand,” said Leeb.

Available nationwide through Halewood South Africa’s wide distribution network, the 275ml bottles will hit shelves in key outlets, including upscale retailers, bars, restaurants and online on Takealot and Liquor Drop (www.liquordrop.co.za), this October.

For more information, please visit halewood.co.za or contact us at az.oc.doowelah@tsbrehj.

About Switch Energy Drink

Switch Energy Drink is one of South Africa’s leading energy drink brands, known for bold flavours, dynamic energy, and innovative product offerings. With a commitment to quality and growth, Switch has continually expanded its range to meet the needs of its diverse customer base.

About Halewood South Africa

Halewood South Africa is a premier manufacturer and distributor of alcoholic and other beverages in South Africa, renowned for its extensive reach and strong relationships with retailers across the country. Halewood South Africa is proud to partner with Switch Energy Drink for this exciting launch.



