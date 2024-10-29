Hyper-personalisation is the future of customer care

The customer service landscape is transforming, with businesses shifting from merely solving problems to delivering proactive, personalised customer experiences.

Xander Barnard, Managing Director of The Messenger Network. Image supplied

This shift is driven by the personalisation revolution, where tailoring interactions to meet individual customer needs isn’t just a bonus but an expectation.

"Consumers no longer want to feel like a number in the system," says Xander Barnard, MD of The Messenger Network.

"They expect businesses to understand who they are, what they’ve purchased, and what they need—often before they even have to ask."

This demand for personalised experiences is reshaping how companies approach customer care. Research shows that 52% of consumers assume all messages they receive from brands are personalised.

Furthermore, 76% of consumers get frustrated when businesses fail to deliver on this expectation

Why personalisation matters

In the era of instant gratification, personalisation has the power to drive customer loyalty and engagement. Customers want to feel valued, and personalised service turns every interaction into an opportunity to create a memorable experience.

"Personalisation is no longer a luxury; it’s a key differentiator for businesses that want to keep customers coming back," Barnard emphasizes.

WhatsApp as a catalyst for personalisation

WhatsApp’s Business Platform is one of the most powerful tools available for delivering tailored customer experiences. By leveraging customer attributes like purchase history, product preferences, and past interactions, businesses can send personalised messages that increase the likelihood of engagement.

"Imagine sending a special offer or service reminder to a customer based on the model of car they drive or their last interaction with your business. It feels personal, relevant, and increases the chances of action," Barnard explains.

With WhatsApp, businesses can utilise chatbots powered by AI to deliver personalised responses in real-time, without the need for constant human intervention. These automated workflows create smoother experiences, offering tailored solutions like product suggestions, shipping updates, or refund processes.

The difference between WhatsApp Business and WhatsApp Business API Platform

"The WhatsApp Business Platform was built for businesses that need to handle more support requests than the WhatsApp for Business app can handle. It easily integrates the WhatsApp API into your existing tech for more complex business needs. Whether your business is a growing small or medium-sized business, an established company in the commercial space, or a multinational franchise brand, the WhatsApp Business Platform is the next step for managing messages," explains Barnard.

When and where to use personalisation

While personalisation is crucial, it must be done thoughtfully. Customers expect businesses to communicate in real-time (71% of consumers expect this), but sending messages at odd hours can be off-putting.

The key is to time communications properly and adjust the tone based on the customer’s situation.

"In customer service, tone is everything," says Barnard.

"Being too formal when a casual response is appropriate—or too casual when addressing a serious issue—can make the customer feel disconnected. Personalisation means knowing not just what to say, but how and when to say it."

Best practices for personalised messaging

1. Provide Value First

Personalisation works only if it solves the customer’s problem. The goal should always be to offer relevant, helpful solutions addressing customer needs. Use customer data to tailor the response and ensure it’s meaningful.

2. Include a Call-to-Action (CTA)

Every customer interaction presents an opportunity to drive engagement. On WhatsApp, businesses can use custom CTA buttons to ask for feedback, suggest additional products, or prompt the next step in the conversation. Research shows personalised CTAs perform 202% better than generic ones.

3. Manage mistakes gracefully

When personalisation is done poorly, it can backfire. Misaddressing a customer or sending the wrong information can lead to frustration. But with the right tools—like WhatsApp’s centralised dashboard—businesses can avoid these pitfalls by ensuring access to full customer history, making sure the customer gets the right response from the right person.

The risks of getting personalisation wrong

While the benefits of personalisation are clear, the risks of mishandling it are significant. A report from Zendesk reveals that 50% of consumers will switch to a competitor after just one bad experience and 80% after multiple negative interactions.

"If businesses fail to personalize correctly, they risk alienating their customers. However, if mistakes do happen, acknowledging them and offering tailored solutions can turn a bad experience into a loyal customer," Barnard points out.

Hyper-personalisation as the future of customer care

With nearly 90% of online businesses investing in personalisation, the trend is only set to grow. The next step in this journey is hyper-personalisation.

AI-driven data analysis enables businesses to deliver even more relevant, in-the-moment experiences based on a customer’s behaviour and preferences.

"Personalisation is no longer optional — it’s essential. By adopting personalisation into your customer care strategy, you’re not just solving problems, you’re creating positive, lasting experiences that can set your business apart," says Barnard.