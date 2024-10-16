How WhatsApp automation can enhance customer service

Customer service is front and centre right now as South African businesses reflect on how they can leverage technology to provide exceptional customer experiences as we head into the peak festive period.

Xander Barnard, MD The Messenger Network. Image supplied

There’s no better time to explore how automation — specifically the WhatsApp Business API Platform can enhance the quality of service without sacrificing the human touch.

Automation is often met with scepticism

Customer interactions need warmth, logic, and understanding. Businesses may argue automation is not reliable enough, or could frustrate the customer further if they get stuck in a loop or not helped.

Chatbots have come a long way

Here are common misconceptions about automation.

1. Natural language processing struggles : People often associate automation with stiff, robotic conversations. Early chatbots struggled with natural language, leading to frustrating customer experiences. But AI has advanced significantly.

Chatbots powered by WhatsApp Business API, can understand and respond in ways that feel human, with fewer misunderstandings and smoother interactions.

2. Inflexibility : Traditional chatbots were known for their rigid structures and could not deviate from preset responses. But now, modern chatbots can handle complex inquiries, access customer data, and provide tailored responses - often resolving issues without the need for human intervention.

3. Basic answers : One of the biggest misconceptions is that chatbots only provide surface-level responses. Today’s AI-powered chatbots and automation can process returns, track orders, and even conduct transactions, all while holding meaningful, engaging conversations.

Case studies (on request) show how financial institutions and customer service businesses have seen up to 70% of customer inquiries resolved automatically with WhatsApp Business API functionality.

The benefits of WhatsApp Business API for customer service

1. Asynchronous messaging for 24/7 availability

One of the greatest advantages of automated messaging is offering customers round-the-clock service. Customers can interact on their terms, making inquiries and receiving responses at any time without the pressure of synchronous communication.

This is especially helpful in resolving common issues like tracking orders or answering FAQs, where the customer doesn't need immediate human assistance.

2. Personalisation at scale

Using data from previous interactions, the WhatsApp Business API Platform can deliver tailored responses that feel personal. The system "remembers" the customer, offering relevant solutions or product recommendations based on their history. This ability to personalise makes the customer feel valued and improves their overall experience.

3. Cost efficiency

Automated systems reduce the need for large call centre teams and free up human agents to focus on complex or high-priority issues. This cuts operational costs and increases agent satisfaction by eliminating repetitive tasks.

Companies using the WhatsApp Business API Platform have reported a 33% reduction in call centre volumes, allowing greater focus on customer satisfaction.

4. Proactive customer service

Automation allows you to engage customers before they even know they need assistance. Proactive communication can drive sales and build customer loyalty, whether it’s an abandoned cart reminder, a personalised promotion, or a service alert.

Can your business trust automation?

In short: Yes. Automated messaging - when properly integrated - brings many benefits that can transform your business.

From cost savings to higher customer satisfaction, the WhatsApp Business API Platform is a game-changer for businesses looking to improve customer service. The future of customer service is proactive, personalised, and automated, and it’s happening right now.

We’re at a time where customer care doesn’t have to be a 9-5 job. With the right tools, you can provide the kind of service that meets your customers where they are, when they need it.