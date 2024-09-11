Retail Trends
    5 WhatsApp trends transforming retail customer communication in 2024

    By Xander Barnard
    11 Sep 2024
    As retailers compete for customer loyalty in a fast-changing digital landscape, they must adopt new tools to meet customer demands.
    Image supplied
    WhatsApp Business API is becoming an essential solution for retailers looking to engage with customers in a personalised, efficient way.

    From AI-driven chatbots to conversational commerce, WhatsApp is shaping the future of retail customer communication.

    WhatsApp’s reach and real-time capabilities are critical for retailers navigating a marketplace where customers expect instant, personalized interactions,=.

    Here are 5 key trends retailers can leverage to elevate customer engagement and sales in 2024:

    1. Personalisation is no longer optional

    Today’s shoppers demand personalised, real-time communication. According to Zendesk CX Trends 2023, 72% of customers expect instant service, and 70% want businesses to have full context of their previous interactions.

    For retailers, using WhatsApp to deliver personalised messages — from product recommendations to exclusive offers — has become an effective way to engage and retain customers.

    2. WhatsApp Business API bridges gaps in retail communication

    Retailers often struggle to provide consistent communication across multiple platforms. WhatsApp Business API provides a centralised solution, allowing retailers to manage customer interactions across the shopping journey — whether answering product questions, confirming orders, or offering post-purchase support.

    The API’s ability to manage high-volume messaging makes it ideal for both small retailers and large chains.

    Image supplied
    3. Chatbots enhance customer support and sales

    With AI-driven chatbots, retailers can provide 24/7 customer support, addressing queries in real time while recommending products based on customer behaviour.

    AI chatbots on WhatsApp help retailers manage peak shopping seasons, like Black Friday, without overwhelming staff.

    Retailers, especially smaller stores, benefit greatly from automation. It ensures consistent customer service while freeing up staff to focus on more complex inquiries.

    4. Conversational commerce is the future of retail

    Retailers increasingly use WhatsApp to drive conversational commerce — allowing customers to browse products, ask questions, and complete purchases directly in the chat.

    With 2.78 billion global users and 23 million active users in South Africa, WhatsApp is the perfect platform for retailers to engage customers at every step of the shopping journey.

    5. Retailers must embrace a digital-first communication strategy

    To thrive in 2024, retailers need to rethink their communication strategies:

    • Be Available: Always-on customer service, especially on platforms like WhatsApp, is essential to stay competitive.

    • Engage Directly: Build personal, one-on-one customer relationships, offering tailored product suggestions and promotions.

    • Guide the Journey: Help customers navigate from product discovery to checkout, all through a seamless WhatsApp experience.

    • Track and Optimise: Measure performance and refine strategies based on customer data.

    About Xander Barnard

    Xander Barnard is the managing director at The Messenger Network

