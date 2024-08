Following the global uptake of WhatsApp by media around the world as an integral news distribution channel, Bizcommunity has launched a WhatsApp Channel allowing you to get the latest B2B top stories via WhatsApp.

How to subscribe to Bizcommunity WhatsApp:

On mobile:

Tap this link to view Bizcommunity’s WhatsApp channel



Tap the “Follow” button in the top-right



Tap the “Bell” icon to receive notifications



View daily updates by tapping the Updates tab on the bottom.

On desktop, if you are using WhatsApp Web:

Click this link to view Bizcommunity’s WhatsApp channel



Click on the “View channel” button



Click on the “Follow” button in the top-right



Click on the “Bell” icon to receive notifications



View daily updates by clicking on the Channels speech bubble in the top left.

Who you follow is not visible to other followers.

We look forward to sharing our valuable business insights with you.