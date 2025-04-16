Marketing & Media Section
    Marketing & Media

    Biz Promoted Features: Keep your business headlines in the spotlight for 7 days

    Biz Promoted Features allows communications content professionals to get top-of-mind and top-of-the-page visibility for longer, within SA’s foremost business-to-business media space.
    16 Apr 2025
    Choosing the right publishing platforms is key in today’s ‘here–today-gone-tomorrow’ digital news environment. With Biz Promoted Features your press releases enjoy seven-day prime visibility in the business media, the prime position for your business headlines.

    Why Biz Promoted Features?

    Biz Promoted Features spotlights your news for 7 days within SA’s foremost business-to-business media, ensuring your company gets the impact, attention and returns on investment it deserves with more time in the centre of the business conversation.

    The company news headline booster:

    • All industry Package: Flagship Homepage presence on web and mobile
    • Industry Specific Package: Choose the homepages of specific industries: Agriculture, Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics, Manufacturing, Marketing & Media, Property, Retail, Tourism & Travel

    Biz Promoted Features: What you get:

    • Top story box: For three days
    • All Industry Homepage: Your press release highlighted in top, middle and bottom positions
    • Industry Specific Homepages: Your press releases highlighted for five days on the industry home page(s) of your choice
    • NEW: Right Hand Margin: Seven-day presence in the right hand margin of Bizcommunity web homepage and on the home page of the industry booked for your press releases (for both All industry and all Industry specific bookings)
    • NEW: Below Article (Website & Mobile): Your press releases highlighted amongst top stories below articles within the industry page for seven days.
    • NEW: Newsletters: Your press releases highlighted as a cross page feature in relevant industry newsletters
    • Social media channels: Shared via social media channels with 100K followers

    High visibility touchpoints:

    • Website
    • Industry newsletters
    • Mobile
    • Social media

    See also Biz Sponsored Features:

    Biz Sponsored Features allow you to claim the spotlight positions without having to create the content yourself! Align your brand with popular annual features such as May - Africa Month; June - Youth Month; Cannes Lions; July - CSI Month; August - Women’s Month; October Loerie Awards; BizTrends and other high profile or bespoke features with a comprehensive presence here
    >>

    To plan a Promoted or Sponsored Feature on Biz contact moc.ytinummoczib@selas, dedicated to spotlighting your business communications in the digital media.

