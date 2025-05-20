Watch | New WhatsApp campaign vows message privacy with no third-party access

WhatsApp has launched a new campaign promising its close to three billion users that everything they communicate on the platform is private.

WhatsApp has launched a new campaign. Source: YouTube.

Vivian Odior, head of marketing for WhatsApp said: “WhatsApp is the next best thing to an in-person conversation. This campaign brings to life our privacy promise that no one, not even WhatsApp, can see or hear your personal messages in the most emotional and relatable way – all centered in the everyday moments we are all so familiar with.”

This comes after Meta promised users that personal WhatsApp messages will remain private and end-to-end encrypted, meaning only participants in a chat can read or share them. Meta also states that using its AI does not link your WhatsApp information to Facebook, Instagram, or other Meta apps. While messages sent to the AI may be used to improve its responses, users can delete their interactions.

Some critics of Meta's AI introduction include Austrian privacy advocacy group NOYB, led by Max Schrems, who has threatened legal action against Meta Platforms over its plan to use European users' personal data from Facebook and Instagram to train AI models starting May 27, arguing that Meta's justification of "legitimate interest" under EU privacy laws is invalid and could lead to substantial damages claims.

The advertisement was created by Australian filmmaker Mark Molloy in Sydney and Mexico City.