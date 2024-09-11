Retail Health & Beauty
    Woolworths opens its first standalone beauty store

    11 Sep 2024
    Woolworths has opened the doors to its first-ever standalone Beauty store at Waterstone Village, Somerset West. This brand-new store introduces a curated beauty shopping experience, complete with a wide range of products and is home to luxury skin and nail services.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The launch of this standalone beauty store marks a strategic move for Woolworths.

    “Our new Beauty store reinforces our ambition to be the leading beauty destination in South Africa,” says Julie Maggs, general manager for Beauty at Woolworths.

    The new Woolworths Beauty store offers customers a distinctive beauty experience. From a design perspective, shoppers can look forward to modern, tech-inspired elements with the brand's well-known aesthetic that is bound to exceed customers’ expectations.

    Each aspect of the store has been carefully considered to provide a first-class experience, from beauty services to services by Amazi further enrich the store’s curated offerings, and establishing it as a comprehensive beauty destination.

    Beyond shopping, the Woolworths Beauty store is designed as a lifestyle destination. Customers are invited to enjoy coffee or bubbly while they shop or indulge in skin and nail services.

    The store also boasts a skin analysis machine, providing detailed insights into individual skincare needs and helping customers select the perfect products. Regular beauty services, including makeup, skincare, and fragrance consultations, are on offer.

