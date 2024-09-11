2024 SA Olive Awards winners announced

The SA Olive Awards, now in its 19th year, celebrated South Africa’s finest Extra Virgin Olive Oils (EVOOs) at the Franschhoek Cellar on 10 September 2024. This prestigious event recognised the dedication and excellence of local producers committed to delivering high-quality EVOO.

This year, the awards received 99 entries from 37 producers.

Held from 19 to 24 August 2024 at Klein Joostenberg near Stellenbosch, the judging process featured a panel of six EVOO experts, including an international judge, who assessed the entries through blind tasting. The top gold medal winners will proceed to an additional judging round for the Absa Top 10 Awards in October 2024.

Wendy Petersen, CEO of the SA Olive Association, expressed deep appreciation, saying, “We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the winners, participants, judges, organisers, and our key sponsors—The Western Cape Department of Agriculture, Berlin Packaging, MORI – TEM, African Cellar Suppliers, The Olive Specialists, Pieralisi, Woolworths South Africa, Old Mutual, PELLENC, and RX Group—for their unwavering support in making this event a successful and memorable occasion.

"A special thank you goes to our incredible MC, the Giggling Gourmet herself, celebrity chef Jenny Morris. Her warmth, charisma, and delightful presence added an extra layer of joy to our event, making the day even more memorable for everyone involved.”

Agri-Worker of the Year 2024 winner

Basil Koopman from Ouderwerfskloof was awarded the prestigious 2024 ‘Agri-Worker of the Year' award for showcasing exceptional skills, dedication, and commitment. This annual industry award recognises outstanding contributions by agricultural workers in South Africa's olive and Extra Virgin Olive Oil industry.

Along with the award, the Agri-Worker winner and three finalists received a series of prizes, including a cash gift from Old Mutual and a complimentary entry to the SA Olive Introduction Olive Oil course in 2025.

The awards showcased a range of bronze, silver, and gold medal winners, highlighting the exceptional standards and diverse offerings in South Africa’s olive oil industry. The event affirmed the resilience and quality of local producers despite ongoing industry challenges.

SA Olive Awards winners 2024

Bronze medal winners

• Denneboom Vineyards: Denneboom Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Medium)

• Het Vlock Casteel: Het Vlock Casteel Mission (Medium)

• Kransfontein Estate: Kransfontein Estate Coratina (Medium)

• Kransfontein Estate: Kransfontein Director's Reserve (Medium)

• Lettas Kraal Farm: Early Harvest Field Blend (Medium)

• Lettas Kraal Farm: Medium Harvest Signature Blend (Medium)

• Lions Creek Olive Estate: Don Carlo Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Medium)

• Matjiesvlei Cottages: Middelplaas Matjiesvlei (Medium)

• The Greenleaf Olive Company: Forage & Feast Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Medium)

Silver winners

• Diemersfontein: Diemersfontein Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Delicate)

• Errigal Farm: Errigal EVOO (Delicate)

• Brummero Trust t/a Oudewerfskloof: Frantoio (Delicate)

• Brummero Trust t/a Oudewerfskloof: Leccino (Delicate)

• Mardouw Investments ZA: Mardouw Premium Delicate (Delicate)

• Mardouw Investments ZA: Mardouw XXV Delicate (Delicate)

• “Ouma Se Huis” Boutique Olive Estate: Charisma 1 (Delicate)

• Oakhurst Olives: Oakhurst Extra Virgin Olive Oil - Delicate 2024 (Delicate)

• Porterville Olives: Andante Delicate (Delicate)

• Rockhaven Farm: Rockhaven EVOO (Delicate)

• Tokara: Tokara Frantoio Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Delicate)

• Willow Creek Olive Estate: Nuy Valley Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Delicate)

• Babylonstoren: Babylonstoren EVOO Blend 2024 (Medium)

• Babylonstoren: Babylonstoren EVOO Coratina 2024 (Medium)

• Babylonstoren: Babylonstoren EVOO Frantoio 2024 (Medium)

• Darling Olives: Fynbossie (Medium)

• De Boerin: De Boerin Extra Virgin Olive Oil 2024 (Medium)

• Die Kliphuis: Die Kliphuis OK (Medium)

• Die Kliphuis: Die Kliphuis MP (Medium)

• Friesland Farm: Friesland Premium Multi-Varietal EVOO (Medium)

• Brummero Trust t/a Oudewerfskloof: Favolosa (Medium)

• Het Vlock Casteel: Het Vlock Casteel Coratina (Medium)

• Het Vlock Casteel: Het Vlock Casteel Leccino (Medium)

• IIC SA Properties t/a Galenia Estate: Directors Blend (Medium)

• Kleinbergskloof: Kleinbergskloof Estate Blend (Medium)

• Kransfontein Estate: Kransfontein Estate Frantoio (Medium)

• Kransfontein Estate: Kransfontein Estate Mission (Medium)

• Lamara 2 Rivers: Lamara (Medium)

• Lapithos Olive Growers: Lapithos Estate Frantoio (Medium)

• Lapithos Olive Growers: Lapithos Estate Reserve (Medium)

• Lettas Kraal Farm: Early Harvest Single Cultivar (Medium)

• Lions Creek Olive Estate: Picual Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Medium)

• L'Ormarins Estate: Terra Del Capo Blend (Medium)

• Mardouw Investments ZA: Mardouw Premium Medium (Medium)

• Mardouw Investments ZA: Mardouw XXV Medium Limited Edition (Medium)

• Rio Largo Olive Estate: Rio Largo (Black Label) (Medium)

• Oakhurst Olives: Oakhurst Extra Virgin Olive Oil - Special Reserve 2024 (Medium)

• Olive Boutique: Coratina (Medium)

• Olive Boutique: Nocellara Leccino (Medium)

• Petra Olives: Petra Olive EVOO Reserve (Medium)

• Petra Olives: Petra Olive EVOO (Medium)

• Porterville Olives: Andante Forte (Medium)

• Serrado Olive Estate: Serrado Olive Estate (Medium)

• The Greenleaf Olive Company: Greenleaf Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Medium)

• The Greenleaf Olive Company: Spar Signature Selection Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Medium)

• Tokara: Tokara Woolworths Estate Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Medium)

• Tokara: Tokara Multi-Varietal Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Medium)

• Willow Creek Olive Estate: Estate Blend Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Medium)

• Kleinbergskloof: Kleinbergskloof Director's Blend (Intense)

• Mardouw Investments ZA: Mardouw XXV Intense (Intense)

• Mardouw Investments ZA: Mardouw XXV Intense Blend (Intense)

• Rio Largo Olive Estate: Rio Largo Gold (Gold Label) (Intense)

• Terre Paisible: Terre Paisible Extra Virgin Olive Oil Aromatique (Intense)

• The Greenleaf Olive Company: Saint Sebastian Bay Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Intense)

• Tokara: Tokara Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Intense)

Gold medal winners

• Darling Olives: Darling Olives EVOO (Delicate)

• De Rustica Estate: Estate Collection Arbequina (Delicate)

• “Ouma Se Huis” Boutique Olive Estate: Charisma 2 (Delicate)

• Olive Boutique: Frantoio (Delicate)

• Terre Paisible: Terre Paisible Extra Virgin Olive Oil Delicate (Delicate)

• Tokara: Tokara Mission Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Delicate)

• Chaloner SA (CC): Chaloner Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Medium)

• Chaloner SA (CC): The Peregrine Limited Edition (Medium)

• De Rustica Estate: Estate Collection Coratina (Medium)

• De Rustica Estate: Estate Range Medium (Medium)

• Brummero Trust t/a Oudewerfskloof: Coratina (Medium)

• Brummero Trust t/a Oudewerfskloof: Picual (Medium)

• Kleinbergskloof: Kleinbergskloof Director's Blend (Medium)

• Kleinbergskloof: Kleinbergskloof Family Reserve (Medium)

• Lapithos Olive Growers: Lapithos Estate Mission (Medium)

• Lions Creek Olive Estate: Favolosa Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Medium)

• Lions Creek Olive Estate: Karoo Blend Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Medium)

• Lions Creek Olive Estate: Coratina Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Medium)

• L'Ormarins Estate: L'Ormarins Blend (Medium)

• Mardouw Investments ZA: Mardouw XXV Medium (Medium)

• Mardouw Investments ZA: Mardouw Favolosa (Medium)

• Morgenster Estate: Morgenster Don Carlo (Medium)

• Morgenster Estate: Morgenster Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Medium)

• Rio Largo Olive Estate: Rio Largo Premium (White Label) (Medium)

• Oakhurst Olives: Oakhurst Extra Virgin Olive Oil - Premium Reserve 2024 (Medium)

• Porterville Olives: Andante Mezzo (Medium)

• Porterville Olives: Andante Intenso (Medium)