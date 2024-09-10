Agriculture Forestry
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

TrialogueEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Forestry News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Forestry industry wins legal battle on water legislation, court rules

    10 Sep 2024
    10 Sep 2024
    The Constitutional Court has ruled against granting the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) leave to appeal the Supreme Court of Appeal’s decision, which favoured Forestry South Africa (FSA). This decision ends a five-year legal battle concerning the Existing Lawful Water Use (ELWU) status of pre-1998 plantations, the right to exchange tree genera without reducing planted areas, and the DWS's "use it or lose it" policy.
    Source: Supplied | ©Roger Poole
    Source: Supplied | ©Roger Poole

    Prior to the court case, FSA engaged with the DWS for 15 years on these issues. The Constitutional Court Judgment upholds the Supreme Court of Appeal’s decision, which supported FSA on all key points.

    "Ultimately, this judgement means that no one can instruct a plantation manager to remove or even reduce their plantation area from what it was in 1998 when the NWA came into effect, as the lawfulness of these plantations has been recognised. It also enables anyone who wishes to replant a forestry area from one genus (type) of commercial trees to another e.g. from pine to gum, is free to do so without having to reduce the area under trees and without having to seek approval from the DWS," comments Michael Peter, FSA executive director.

    "In cases where a water use licence states the genus as a condition of the licence, that licence can and should be amended as it is an irregular condition. The finality of the Concourt judgment removes over 20 years of uncertainty that had inhibited investment and restricted economic growth, as well as the employment opportunities that come with this.

    Source: Supplied | ©Roger Poole
    Source: Supplied | ©Roger Poole

    "It also prevents the DWS or its implementing agents from reducing the water use allocation to timber growers from what it was in 1998, irrespective of what they deem to be the current water use at the time of doing any validation and verification exercises."

    "As a sector, we are excited to move forward and work productively with the DWS to achieve the Public Private Growth Initiative objectives, while maintaining our responsible approach to sustainable water stewardship," says Peter.

    Peter concludes that FSA is pleased that the lengthy court proceedings and outcome have not negatively impacted the growing relationship with the new senior leadership of the DWS but have instead provided definitive clarity and finality on these important matters. "As a matter of fact, stronger than ever relationships have been fostered between FSA and DWS, specifically with the director-general Dr Sean Philips and his senior staff within the department. We look forward to building further on this."

    Read more: forestry, South Africa agriculture
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz