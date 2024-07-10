Zuru capitalises on toys with purpose in SA

Zuru, a Chinese toy company that manufactures multiple brands of toys, is strategically focused on capitalising on the trend of toys with purpose in South Africa.

With increasing consumer demand for toys that are not only fun but also sensory and educational, Zuru is capitalising on the growing desire for meaningful play experiences.

“As champions of creativity, we utilise our strength in agility, automation, and innovation to deliver unrivalled play experiences to kids and their families all over the globe,” says Glenn Ambrose, country manager at Zuru in South Africa. “We’re embracing current trends with innovative product links designed to meet the evolving needs of our modern consumers.”

Inspired by kids and imaginative play, Zuru Toys distributes to all major retailers in over 120 countries and has delighted millions of families all over the world with brands such as Bunch O Balloons, XShot, Rainbocorns, Robo Alive, Smashers, 5 Surprise and Pets Alive and has partnerships with entertainment properties, including Nickelodeon, Disney, Universal Studios and DreamWorks.

The extension of the Zuru range and more specifically those toys with purpose in South Africa will include Eggy Wawa and Hug-A-Lumps in the coming months, both with a key focus on the pre-school market with benefits to reduce anxiety and help sleeping.

Ambrose says that the new Eggy-Wawa range draws on Zuru’s popular Surprise Egg range, with the eggs filled with toys related to popular episodes of the new animation series and toys which will be available within the next month at leading retailers in South Africa.

Toys that promote learning and development

“Parents and educators are increasingly seeking toys that promote learning and development and this range is captivating from an entertainment and play perspective,” he says.

“With the Eggy Wawa animation show and range of toys we are looking forward to not only setting new benchmarks in the animation industry, but also enriching the lives of children around the globe with stories that inspire, entertain and educate,” Ambrose adds.

“Our vision is to create a world where every child has access to toys that are not only fun but also meaningful.”

“With successful global launches of Rainbocorns and Snackles we are continuing our expansion into the plush category and are aiming to grow this sector further in South Africa,” he explains.

“Hug-A-Lumps are plush toys that weigh 1.5 kilograms and have tactile features for sensory play.”

“The brand-new Hug-A-Lumps line features eight unique weighted plush animal characters each designed to ease anxieties, help to calm and focus and promote relaxation,” Ambrose says.

“Our focus has always been to create toys that are meaningful and enrich play as well as being fun; this, teamed with heightened awareness around childhood anxiety and neurodiverse conditions, has inspired the new range to offer a comforting companion with a cosy weighted hug.”

He points out that consumers are increasingly looking for toys that offer more than just entertainment.

“They want toys that educate, inspire, and make a positive impact on the world,” he says.

“At Zuru, we are committed to leading the industry with products that reflect these values and contribute to a better future for our children.”

Ambrose adds that newness and innovation are still winning with consumers.

“While innovation slowed with other toy manufacturers in the industry following the pandemic, Zuru doubled down on new product development, positioning us with a great line-up of launches in 2024.”