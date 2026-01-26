Limited-edition Friends Meal debuts at McDonald’s SA

McDonald’s South Africa is blending global pop culture with local consumer engagement through the launch of its limited-edition Friends Meal, developed in collaboration Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP).

Having launched nationwide on 21 January 2026, the campaign invites customers to pair classic McDonald’s favourites with one of six exclusive Friends character collectables, tapping into the enduring appeal of the iconic sitcom while reinforcing McDonald’s position as a shared social experience.

The Friends Meal allows customers to choose between Chicken McNuggets or a classic burger meal, complemented by its famous fries and a limited-time Monica’s Marinara Sauce





“At McDonald’s, we’ve always believed in the power of shared moments, and what better way to celebrate that than with Friends,” said Daniel Padiachy, chief marketing officer at McDonald’s South Africa.

“This partnership brings together two cultural icons that stand for connection, comfort, and joy. The Friends-inspired meal creates a fun and nostalgic way for fans to come together – whether it’s over fries or catching up with friends – and feels perfectly at home in South Africa today.”

A pop-culture collaboration

Each collectible pairs one of the Friends characters with their most iconic moments – from Ross with his pet monkey Marcel and Rachel serving coffee, to Monica in full chef mode, Phoebe with her guitar, and Chandler and Joey alongside their beloved chick and duck duo. Designed as collectable figurines, each piece celebrates the personalities and moments fans know and love.

As an extension of the campaign, McDonald’s South Africa is launching a limited four-part podcast series titled Conversations with Friends, hosted by South African podcaster Lebo Lion.

The series brings together local digital voices for relaxed, entertaining conversations inspired by friendship, humour, and everyday moments – adding a distinctly local cultural layer to the global Friends experience.