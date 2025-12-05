Earth's Essence unveils natural wine, beer, and cider range

Earth’s Essence Liquors has launched its first range of natural wine, beer, and cider, each featuring a proudly South African botanical twist.

Image supplied

The new collection harnesses the power of rooibos and honeybush antioxidants to naturally preserve each beverage, eliminating the need for artificial preservatives — allowing consumers to enjoy their favourite drinks without the allergens, headaches, or irritants commonly associated with sulphites or other chemical preservatives.

The result is a natural drinking experience that celebrates South Africa’s rich indigenous flora and spirit of innovation.

Earth’s Essence, as one brand covering three categories (wine, beer and cider), is an organic, natural preservation, standing at the forefront of conscious beverage innovation — answering the call of consumers seeking natural, better-for-you options that do not compromise on taste.

Earth’s Essence’s new antioxidant method of preserving beverages does not alter the flavour of traditional wine, beer, or cider. Instead, it enhances their delicate, complex characteristics—producing wines, beers, and ciders with a soft, pure, fresh profile that reflects their true African origin.

These drinks have the word Rooibos in their names as they are rooibos-antioxidant preserved, but they are not rooibos-infused or flavoured drinks — they do not taste of rooibos — they are preserved with minute amounts of powerful plant-based antioxidant extracts that get used solely as functional ingredients in Earth’s Essence’s patented recipes.

Earth’s Essence isn’t just another beverage brand—it’s a proudly homegrown creation that empowers consumers to enjoy what they love, naturally. It aligns seamlessly with the global shift toward mindful living and modern wellness values, offering a cleaner, more considered way to enjoy wine, beer, and cider without compromising authenticity or enjoyment.

This range of rooibos-antioxidant–inspired wine, beer, and cider is now available at 25 selected Checkers LiquorShop outlets in and around Cape Town, as well as via Checkers Sixty60.

Once the Cape Town pilot launch is a success, a national rollout will follow in the New Year.

Johan Lochner, head buyer: Wine and Liquor of Checkers says, “Checkers are piloting a breakthrough range of rooibos antioxidant-inspired wine, beer, and cider—now available in selected Checkers Liquor Shop outlets across Cape Town. The launch of these products aligns with our ongoing commitment to introduce unique, differentiated products for our customers.”