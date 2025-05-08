Why business development is every agency’s secret weapon

In the dynamic world of advertising and marketing, where creativity and innovation often take centre stage, it’s easy to overlook one of the most vital engines driving agency growth - the new business team. While creative awards and high-profile campaigns earn the spotlight, it’s often the behind-the-scenes hustle of business development that opens the door for those moments to happen in the first place.

Sean Devlin, business development director at Penquin, knows this all too well. “Creative agencies can easily fall into the habit of working with the same portfolio of brands over time,” he says. “But new business lets those creative minds stretch, experiment, and apply their skills across new industries and challenges - and that’s where real growth happens.”

SCOPEN data highlights why it matters more than ever

In an industry as competitive and fast-paced as advertising, it’s surprising to learn that 64% of South African agencies still operate without a dedicated new business department, according to the recently released SCOPEN 2025 New Business report. This, even though agencies pitch an average of 46 times a year, investing roughly R1.6 million annually into pitch processes—of which only 24% are remunerated.

The report further highlights that referrals (32%), chemistry (26%), and shared values (21%) remain the top three drivers when clients select an agency, with an increasing emphasis on long-term partnerships and alignment between creative and strategy teams.

The study also reveals that agencies with strong new business capabilities are better equipped to align with changing client needs and industry shifts - something Devlin sees as essential. “Reports like SCOPEN are invaluable,” he adds. “But the real power lies in how quickly you implement the insights. Curiosity, agility, and an appetite for learning - that’s what separates the good from the great.”

Why culture and collaboration win pitches

Devlin believes collaboration is central to success in this space. “When pitching, it’s all about creating an environment where both strategy and creative can thrive. One rooted in mutual respect, healthy competition, and curiosity. That’s where special work comes from.” It’s a sentiment shared by many marketers in the AGENCY SCOPE 2023/24 report, where chemistry and cultural fit between agency and client emerged as critical selection factors.

With the increasing pressure to prove value, Devlin says agencies must avoid one key pitfall: trying to force a fit. “When there’s no alignment, it never ends well. Your time is better spent chasing opportunities that match your agency’s strengths and values. Patience and long-term thinking are everything.”

At Penquin, that approach is already yielding results. “One of my proudest moments has been seeing Penquinites shift their mindset and embrace a culture of growth,” Devlin says. “It takes hard work and sacrifice, but the reward is worth it.”

Looking ahead to 2025, Devlin shares that Penquin has built a strong foundation - and now, it’s time to scale. “We’ve laid the groundwork. Now it’s about growing our impact and creating better lives for the people who work here and the clients we service as well. We’re ready - watch this space.”

Today, the new business function is no longer just a ‘nice to have’ - it’s a strategic pillar. And when done right, it fuels creativity, unlocks growth, and ensures agencies stay relevant in an ever-evolving landscape.



