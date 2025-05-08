Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Brand Influence AgencyDMASAHoorah DigitalAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingBroad MediaScan DisplayAdvertising Media ForumDomains.co.zaPenquinThe Walt Disney Company AfricaOgilvy South AfricaDelta Victor BravoWetpaint AdvertisingHOT 102.7FMRed October TechnologiesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media Advertising

    Why business development is every agency’s secret weapon

    In the dynamic world of advertising and marketing, where creativity and innovation often take centre stage, it’s easy to overlook one of the most vital engines driving agency growth - the new business team. While creative awards and high-profile campaigns earn the spotlight, it’s often the behind-the-scenes hustle of business development that opens the door for those moments to happen in the first place.
    Issued by Penquin
    8 May 2025
    8 May 2025
    Why business development is every agency&#x2019;s secret weapon

    Sean Devlin, business development director at Penquin, knows this all too well. “Creative agencies can easily fall into the habit of working with the same portfolio of brands over time,” he says. “But new business lets those creative minds stretch, experiment, and apply their skills across new industries and challenges - and that’s where real growth happens.”

    SCOPEN data highlights why it matters more than ever

    In an industry as competitive and fast-paced as advertising, it’s surprising to learn that 64% of South African agencies still operate without a dedicated new business department, according to the recently released SCOPEN 2025 New Business report. This, even though agencies pitch an average of 46 times a year, investing roughly R1.6 million annually into pitch processes—of which only 24% are remunerated.

    The report further highlights that referrals (32%), chemistry (26%), and shared values (21%) remain the top three drivers when clients select an agency, with an increasing emphasis on long-term partnerships and alignment between creative and strategy teams.

    The study also reveals that agencies with strong new business capabilities are better equipped to align with changing client needs and industry shifts - something Devlin sees as essential. “Reports like SCOPEN are invaluable,” he adds. “But the real power lies in how quickly you implement the insights. Curiosity, agility, and an appetite for learning - that’s what separates the good from the great.”

    Why culture and collaboration win pitches

    Devlin believes collaboration is central to success in this space. “When pitching, it’s all about creating an environment where both strategy and creative can thrive. One rooted in mutual respect, healthy competition, and curiosity. That’s where special work comes from.” It’s a sentiment shared by many marketers in the AGENCY SCOPE 2023/24 report, where chemistry and cultural fit between agency and client emerged as critical selection factors.

    With the increasing pressure to prove value, Devlin says agencies must avoid one key pitfall: trying to force a fit. “When there’s no alignment, it never ends well. Your time is better spent chasing opportunities that match your agency’s strengths and values. Patience and long-term thinking are everything.”

    At Penquin, that approach is already yielding results. “One of my proudest moments has been seeing Penquinites shift their mindset and embrace a culture of growth,” Devlin says. “It takes hard work and sacrifice, but the reward is worth it.”

    Looking ahead to 2025, Devlin shares that Penquin has built a strong foundation - and now, it’s time to scale. “We’ve laid the groundwork. Now it’s about growing our impact and creating better lives for the people who work here and the clients we service as well. We’re ready - watch this space.”

    Today, the new business function is no longer just a ‘nice to have’ - it’s a strategic pillar. And when done right, it fuels creativity, unlocks growth, and ensures agencies stay relevant in an ever-evolving landscape.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Penquin
    Penquin is an independent, mid-sized integrated marketing agency nestled in Johannesburg, with a team of insightful and creative individuals at its core. Established in 2000, our two-decade journey has seen us become a driving force behind the growth of several market-leading brands.
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz