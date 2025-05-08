Your credentials, your edge – IAS Backs first 10 agency submissions for 2025

The Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) and the Direct Marketing Association of South Africa (DMASA) are thrilled to announce that entries for the Assegai IAS Agency Credentials Award 2025 are now open.

Since its inception in 2016, the IAS Agency Credentials Award has celebrated agencies that go beyond mere dazzling creativity, recognising the substance behind the sparkle. Relaunched in partnership with DMASA in 2020 - and marking a ten-year collaboration between IAS and DMASA in 2025 - this award is now a permanent part of the Assegai Awards. It offers agencies the opportunity to have their credentials judged by those who matter most: marketers. No peers judging peers - only honest feedback from real decision-makers.

In a strong show of support, IAS will sponsor the first 10 entries submitted for 2025 - part of its celebration of a decade-long partnership with DMASA. This is a bold call to agencies to step up and get noticed by marketing leaders who make key brand decisions. Johanna McDowell, IAS CEO and SCOPEN partner, says, “We believe your credentials are your greatest weapon in the pitch arena.”

Shine on the world stage

In a move that reflects DMASA’s growing global presence, the Assegai Awards now link directly to the prestigious international ECHO Awards. This partnership opens up opportunities for South African agencies to gain international recognition, showcasing excellence in data-driven marketing and creativity across sectors such as non-profit, B2B, email, search, mobile, video, and with special categories for emerging tech, customer engagement, CSR, loyalty, diversity and more.

With a reach spanning more than 30 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia and South Africa, an ECHO Award marks true global recognition for agencies that know how to turn insight and creativity into impact.

What’s required for the IAS Credentials Award submission? Agencies must submit:

A credentials document outlining agency history, key clients, standout case studies, differentiators, press coverage, value propositions and BBBEE status.