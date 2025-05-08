Your credentials, your edge – IAS Backs first 10 agency submissions for 2025

Top stories
More news
Welcome to a new PR challenge: surviving the unmoderated internet
Liqui-Fruit's local sourcing claim found misleading by ARB
Karabo Ledwaba 1 day
Since its inception in 2016, the IAS Agency Credentials Award has celebrated agencies that go beyond mere dazzling creativity, recognising the substance behind the sparkle. Relaunched in partnership with DMASA in 2020 - and marking a ten-year collaboration between IAS and DMASA in 2025 - this award is now a permanent part of the Assegai Awards. It offers agencies the opportunity to have their credentials judged by those who matter most: marketers. No peers judging peers - only honest feedback from real decision-makers.
In a strong show of support, IAS will sponsor the first 10 entries submitted for 2025 - part of its celebration of a decade-long partnership with DMASA. This is a bold call to agencies to step up and get noticed by marketing leaders who make key brand decisions. Johanna McDowell, IAS CEO and SCOPEN partner, says, “We believe your credentials are your greatest weapon in the pitch arena.”
Shine on the world stage
In a move that reflects DMASA’s growing global presence, the Assegai Awards now link directly to the prestigious international ECHO Awards. This partnership opens up opportunities for South African agencies to gain international recognition, showcasing excellence in data-driven marketing and creativity across sectors such as non-profit, B2B, email, search, mobile, video, and with special categories for emerging tech, customer engagement, CSR, loyalty, diversity and more.
With a reach spanning more than 30 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia and South Africa, an ECHO Award marks true global recognition for agencies that know how to turn insight and creativity into impact.
What’s required for the IAS Credentials Award submission? Agencies must submit:
As always, IAS will ensure a diligent and impartial judging process. A panel of seasoned marketers and international intermediaries will rigorously assess submissions.
McDowell emphasises, "This award is about grit, not glitter. Agencies must demonstrate the backbone brands are looking for today—real proof of value, agility and a deep understanding of client needs."
Entries close on 29 August 2025. Agencies from South Africa and the broader African continent are encouraged to submit. It's not just about winning; it's about showcasing your agency’s credentials to top marketers who could become your next clients. Don't miss out. Credentials open doors—make sure yours knock loudly.
For full details on how to enter, visit the Assegai Awards website: www.assegaiawards.co.za
Karabo Ledwaba 1 day