Entrepreneurship SMEs
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

NSBC.AfricaMDNTVDomains.co.zaBusiness Partners LimitedThe Innovator TrustAWIEFFalse Bay CollegeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

SMEs Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    HerStory, her journey: The inspiring careers of Mamela Luthuli and Kgaugelo Mogapi

    Issued by MDNTV
    6 Sep 2024
    6 Sep 2024
    In a world where determination and passion carve the paths to success, the journeys of Mamela Luthuli and Kgaugelo Mogapi stand out as beacons of inspiration. These two phenomenal women have navigated their way to the top of their respective fields, overcoming challenges and making significant contributions along the way.
    HerStory, her journey: The inspiring careers of Mamela Luthuli and Kgaugelo Mogapi
    HerStory, her journey: The inspiring careers of Mamela Luthuli and Kgaugelo Mogapi

    Mamela Luthuli, founder and CEO of Take Note IT, is a trailblazer in the tech industry. Her story is one of resilience and self-assurance. Luthuli emphasises the importance of using the resources at one's disposal to uplift the next generation. Her commitment to helping young people find their footing in the industry is matched only by her belief in her own worth. "As a woman, I am enough," Luthuli asserts, acknowledging that she stands neither above nor below anyone else. Her focus on acquiring the right training and skill set is central to her philosophy, ensuring that individuals can compete effectively in their chosen fields.

    On the other hand, Kgaugelo Mogapi, the founder of Kele Engineering and Construction, has built her career on a foundation of passion and purpose. In the often challenging world of mining, engineering and construction, Mogapi has found that passion is what carries one through tough times. Her confidence stems from a deep understanding of her niche market, a clarity that comes from continually answering the question, "Why?" This focus has allowed her to not only survive but thrive, building a successful business in a competitive industry.

    Together, Luthuli and Mogapi's stories remind us that success is not just about reaching the top – it's about the journey, the challenges overcome, and the lessons learned along the way. Through their experiences, they inspire others to believe in themselves, to use their resources wisely, and to keep pushing forward, no matter the obstacles.



    Read more: women in business, women in tech, Kgaugelo Mogapi, MDNTV
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    MDNTV
    We are proudly South African, but we satisfy your global appetite for news, documentary, and analysis. As a not-for-profit organization, you are all that matters in our editorial output.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz