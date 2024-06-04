HerStory, her journey: The inspiring careers of Mamela Luthuli and Kgaugelo Mogapi

In a world where determination and passion carve the paths to success, the journeys of Mamela Luthuli and Kgaugelo Mogapi stand out as beacons of inspiration. These two phenomenal women have navigated their way to the top of their respective fields, overcoming challenges and making significant contributions along the way.

Mamela Luthuli, founder and CEO of Take Note IT, is a trailblazer in the tech industry. Her story is one of resilience and self-assurance. Luthuli emphasises the importance of using the resources at one's disposal to uplift the next generation. Her commitment to helping young people find their footing in the industry is matched only by her belief in her own worth. "As a woman, I am enough," Luthuli asserts, acknowledging that she stands neither above nor below anyone else. Her focus on acquiring the right training and skill set is central to her philosophy, ensuring that individuals can compete effectively in their chosen fields.

On the other hand, Kgaugelo Mogapi, the founder of Kele Engineering and Construction, has built her career on a foundation of passion and purpose. In the often challenging world of mining, engineering and construction, Mogapi has found that passion is what carries one through tough times. Her confidence stems from a deep understanding of her niche market, a clarity that comes from continually answering the question, "Why?" This focus has allowed her to not only survive but thrive, building a successful business in a competitive industry.

Together, Luthuli and Mogapi's stories remind us that success is not just about reaching the top – it's about the journey, the challenges overcome, and the lessons learned along the way. Through their experiences, they inspire others to believe in themselves, to use their resources wisely, and to keep pushing forward, no matter the obstacles.