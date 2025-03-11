Inaugural Women in Franchising Africa breakfast aims to tackle inequality

Franchising delivers high growth and attracts ample funding, but worldwide – and especially in Africa – women are under-represented in the sector.

KFC Africa general manager, Akhona Qengqe founded the Women in Franchising Africa (WIFA) network. Image supplied

To combat this inequality, KFC Africa general manager, Akhona Qengqe founded the Women in Franchising Africa (WIFA) network, which will hold its first annual breakfast in Johannesburg on Friday, 14 March 2025.

Qengqe says WIFA aims to increase women’s inclusion in franchising by providing them with education, mentoring, opportunities, and the support of other women in the sector.

“The theme of the breakfast is 'The Network Multiplier', which arises from the realisation that a collective effort is more powerful and effective than a lot of small individual strides,” she says.

“If we can strengthen our collaborative networks as women, we can achieve so much together.”

A new generation of female leaders

Qengqe, reportedly the first woman and the first African to lead KFC in its 54 years on the continent, has designed and implemented several mentorship and training programmes.

These include Women on the Move, which each year identifies about 20 KFC team members with high leadership potential and supports them in achieving their career and personal development goals.

“It’s giving our business a new generation of female leaders, but the halo effect on the women who make up the majority of our workforce in Africa has been amazing,” says Qengqe. “Seeing women who look like them undertaking a transformational journey and moving into leadership positions inspires their own ambitions.”

She expects WIFA to have a similar effect in the franchising sector.

“Women play an integral role in building thriving economies and creating jobs, yet women lead only a quarter of franchised businesses worldwide, and even fewer in Africa,” she says.

“Additionally, many African women have limited access to networks that can help them scale their businesses. WIFA is a deliberate intervention that seeks to change that reality in franchising.”

It starts with education

Qengqe says WIFA’s first objective is to provide women with the knowledge and skills to run thriving businesses. Several formal training programmes are on offer in partnership with the Yum! Center for Global Franchise Excellence and the University of Louisville, Kentucky.

Limited scholarships will be available every year for WIFA members, who can be existing or aspiring franchisees and franchisors, professionals seeking to grow their careers in franchising, graduates interested in the sector, or corporates passionate about the inclusion of women in growing economies.

“WIFA’s second objective is to create opportunities for women to connect and inspire each other, and The Network Multiplier is the start of that process,” says Qengqe. “It will feature some of Africa’s most inspirational women who have built formidable businesses in franchising.

“Then we want to transform women’s participation in the economy in a sustainable way, and provide mentoring – learning from one another and from women who have already walked this path. Finally, we want to celebrate the achievements of women in the network.”

Qengqe says her journey at KFC has convinced her of the power of celebrating women. “It’s there in one of our business pillars, which says: ‘We empower our female team members, defend women in society, and celebrate the success of women throughout Africa’,” she says. “When we acknowledge women’s accomplishments, we inspire others to follow them.”

The Network Multiplier will take place from 9am to noon on Friday, 14 March 2025 at Old Mutual Place Auditorium, 107 Rivonia Road, Sandton. Admission is free. Register here.